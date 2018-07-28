Abiteboul admits Renault could sign Ocon

Jul.28 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Renault could swap Carlos Sainz for Esteban Ocon in 2019.

The French team has been saying all year that it is happy with Sainz, who is ‘on loan’ for a year from Red Bull.

And boss Abiteboul said keeping the Spaniard is “an option”.

“I agree that we have great drivers, but of course we want to move forward. We need to analyse what is happening now and what we will need in the future.”

Sainz is linked with a move to McLaren, while Abiteboul says Renault has “several options” for the cockpit alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

“One or two years ago our team was not very attractive, but now everyone sees our progress,” he said. “So we have become a very interesting option for drivers.”

Undoubtedly, at the top of the list is Frenchman Ocon. His nationality would fit perfectly, but he is currently a Mercedes driver and placed at Force India.

“If he has an opportunity to be successful at another team or constructor, we wouldn’t want to stand in the way,” Mercedes’ Toto Wolff said in Hungary.

Abiteboul commented: “There are rumours about one of the drivers at Force India, or more precisely, the French driver at Force India. I do not deny that the option exists and it is very attractive.

“But he is no less interesting than other options, for example continuing to work with Carlos. We will see,” the Renault boss added.

“Regardless of Red Bull, we must decide what is best for us. Carlos does his job well and he could remain on the team, but we will not make a decision for a few days.”

Related News

  • 25/07/2018 Ocon not yet guaranteed Renault seat Jul.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is not yet out of the running to keep his Renault seat for 2019. What is known is that Nico Hulkenberg is staying with the French works team. "I am still […]
  • 22/07/2018 Ocon could switch to Renault in 2019 Jul.22 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has emerged as a serious contender to switch to Renault in 2019. It is believed he is the main candidate should Red Bull rescind its 'loan' to the French team […]
  • 09/07/2018 No one-year Renault contract for Alonso – Abiteboul Jul.9 (GMM) Renault has not outright denied a rumour suggesting Fernando Alonso could drive for the team in 2019. The French team currently runs Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz, but the […]
  • 25/06/2018 Staying at Renault ‘would be a pleasure’ – Sainz Jun.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he would be happy to stay at Renault in 2019. Actually, the Spaniard is merely 'on loan' to the French team this year, as Red Bull has contractual control […]
  • 01/07/2018 Renault wants quick decision over Sainz Jul.1 (GMM) Carlos Sainz could be let go by Renault if Red Bull does not quickly sign up its drivers for 2019. That is warning of Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault team boss. Currently, […]
  • 03/08/2016 Wolff urges Renault to sign Ocon Aug.3 (GMM) Esteban Ocon looks set to be the next teenage charger to make his mark in formula one. Backed by Mercedes, the Frenchman is on loan to Renault this year as reserve and […]
  • 15/08/2016 No new reserve driver for Renault Aug.15 (GMM) Renault says it will not appoint an official replacement for reserve driver Esteban Ocon. Ocon has been called up to make his F1 race debut from the forthcoming Belgian […]
  • 16/05/2018 Renault to start Red Bull talks after Monaco May 16 (GMM) Renault would cope with the loss of Red Bull as a customer. That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, boss of the French carmaker's F1 project. Currently, it is unclear whether […]
  • 11/05/2018 Renault wants to keep Sainz for 2019 May 11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted he would like to keep Carlos Sainz at Renault for 2019. The Spanish driver is merely 'on loan' from Red Bull this year, and Red Bull is […]