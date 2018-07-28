Abiteboul admits Renault could sign Ocon

25/07/2018 Ocon not yet guaranteed Renault seat Jul.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz is not yet out of the running to keep his Renault seat for 2019. What is known is that Nico Hulkenberg is staying with the French works team. "I am still […]
22/07/2018 Ocon could switch to Renault in 2019 Jul.22 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has emerged as a serious contender to switch to Renault in 2019. It is believed he is the main candidate should Red Bull rescind its 'loan' to the French team […]
25/06/2018 Staying at Renault ‘would be a pleasure’ – Sainz Jun.25 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he would be happy to stay at Renault in 2019. Actually, the Spaniard is merely 'on loan' to the French team this year, as Red Bull has contractual control […]
01/07/2018 Renault wants quick decision over Sainz Jul.1 (GMM) Carlos Sainz could be let go by Renault if Red Bull does not quickly sign up its drivers for 2019. That is warning of Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault team boss. Currently, […]
03/08/2016 Wolff urges Renault to sign Ocon Aug.3 (GMM) Esteban Ocon looks set to be the next teenage charger to make his mark in formula one. Backed by Mercedes, the Frenchman is on loan to Renault this year as reserve and […]
15/08/2016 No new reserve driver for Renault Aug.15 (GMM) Renault says it will not appoint an official replacement for reserve driver Esteban Ocon. Ocon has been called up to make his F1 race debut from the forthcoming Belgian […]
16/05/2018 Renault to start Red Bull talks after Monaco May 16 (GMM) Renault would cope with the loss of Red Bull as a customer. That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, boss of the French carmaker's F1 project. Currently, it is unclear whether […]
11/05/2018 Renault wants to keep Sainz for 2019 May 11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted he would like to keep Carlos Sainz at Renault for 2019. The Spanish driver is merely 'on loan' from Red Bull this year, and Red Bull is […]