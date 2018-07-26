Alonso defends Vandoorne amid Sauber rumour

25/09/2017 Vasseur admits Ericsson could leave Sauber Sep.25 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur says Mercedes junior Pascal Wehrlein is still in the running to stay at Sauber next year. Earlier, German Wehrlein seemed resigned to losing his seat with […]
15/12/2017 20 new staff to join Sauber for 2018 Dec.15 (GMM) With its newly signed title sponsor Alfa Romeo, Sauber is already ramping up its bid to end its backmarker status. Auto Motor und Sport reports that the beleaguered Swiss […]
22/07/2016 Button not sure McLaren can win in 2017 Jul.22 (GMM) Jenson Button is not so sure McLaren-Honda can be in a winning position as soon as 2017. His teammate, Fernando Alonso, is already under contract for next year and he says […]
02/02/2015 Alonso puts brave face on McLaren struggles Feb.2 (GMM) Fernando Alonso on Sunday put on a brave face as he admitted his first day in the MP4-30 was a "slow start" to his new chapter at McLaren. The Spaniard, having switched from […]
14/05/2016 Pirelli unsure about Palmer blowout cause May 14 (GMM) Renault and Pirelli are puzzled as to the cause of Jolyon Palmer's high-speed tyre blowout in Friday practice. In the morning session, it was youngster Esteban Ocon at the […]
20/04/2017 Vandoorne can relax amid McLaren crisis – Boullier Apr.20 (GMM) Eric Boullier insists F1 rookie Stoffel Vandoorne is "not under pressure" amid McLaren-Honda's current performance crisis. One analysis of the situation might be that with […]
10/02/2017 Renault not replacing boss Vasseur – Abiteboul Feb.10 (GMM) Renault will not be directly replacing departed team boss Frederic Vasseur. That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, despite some media reports naming the Frenchman as […]
03/05/2018 Cars too complex for F1 telemetry ban – Alonso May 3 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has hit back at suggestions F1 should ban telemetry. It has been suggested banning telemetry will move the sport closer to the purity of MotoGP, where riders […]
04/03/2015 Alonso now preparing for Malaysia return Mar.4 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has returned to physical training in preparation for the start of his 2015 race campaign in Malaysia. The Spaniard is sitting out the Melbourne opener next […]
25/06/2018 McLaren held ‘crisis meeting’ at Paul Ricard Jun.25 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has played down an apparent 'crisis meeting' that took place in the McLaren motor home on Sunday. Reports suggest the beleaguered team's entire race crew […]