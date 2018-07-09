Arrivabene slams Mercedes after accusations

25/07/2016 Arrivabene plays down Vettel, Allison rumours Jul.25 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has broken his silence to play down speculation Ferrari could be about to lose Sebastian Vettel and James Allison. Team boss Arrivabene had a low-profile […]
21/07/2016 Ferrari needs ‘time’ amid F1 recovery – Berger Jul.21 (GMM) F1 legend Gerhard Berger says Ferrari needs "time" to recapture its glory days. The Italian press is currently characterising Ferrari as being in 'crisis', having failed to […]
22/07/2016 Vettel blames media amid Ferrari ‘crisis’ Jul.22 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has pointed a finger at the media as talk of a Ferrari 'crisis' swirls in Hungary. Overtaken in recent races by Red Bull, Ferrari has also been struggling […]
22/08/2017 Mercedes approach gives Vettel advantage – Wolff Aug.22 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Mercedes might need a change of tack in order to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to the 2017 title. Before the summer break, Vettel won the race in Hungary […]
11/04/2015 Ferrari plays down title hopes Apr.11 (GMM) Ferrari's technical boss has played down hopes the fabled Maranello marque might already be ready to charge for the title. Sebastian Vettel won in Malaysia, is just three […]
02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
19/03/2015 Race pace gap to Mercedes not huge – Raikkonen Mar.19 (GMM) Mercedes could have a race on its hands in 2015. After Melbourne, Christian Horner claimed the advantage now wielded by the silver team is bigger than at any time during Red […]
30/04/2017 Wolff plays down ‘off’ Hamilton form Apr.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down an uncharacteristic 'off' weekend for triple world champion Lewis Hamilton. In his championship battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton […]