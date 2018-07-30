Bottas plays down Wolff’s ‘wingman’ comment

23/07/2018 Wolff denies ‘team orders’ now in play Jul.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied that team orders will characterise the rest of Mercedes' 2018 season. At Hockenheim, as Lewis Hamilton executed a stunning recovery to win from far […]
27/05/2015 Wolff sure Hamilton will trust Mercedes again May 27 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is not at Brackley this week as Mercedes tackles the bungled mess of the Briton's Monaco grand prix. The reigning world champion was dominant all weekend in […]
23/02/2018 Wolff hopes for new Hamilton deal in ‘weeks’ Feb.23 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff think they will soon put together a contract beyond 2018 for the four-time world champion. At the launch of Mercedes' 2018 car, which boss […]
13/04/2015 Rosberg vows to ‘move on’ after Hamilton run-in Apr.13 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has vowed to move on after his post-race run-in with teammate Lewis Hamilton in China. Addressing his fans in a video posted on social media from the Shanghai […]
02/05/2017 ‘Number 2’ talks no motivation – Bottas May 2 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has denied that being called a de-facto 'number 2' driver had something to do with his motivation to win in Russia last weekend. Until Sochi, the Finn had […]
03/08/2017 Bottas wants new contract and 2017 title Aug.3 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says his target for 2017 is a new contract for next year and a shot at the world championship. In Hungary, the headline news was that title contender Lewis […]
04/01/2018 Wolff winter ‘less stressful’ than 2017 Jan.4 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has enjoyed a more relaxing winter compared to a year ago. "It's definitely less stressful than last year," the Mercedes boss smiled. He is referring to […]
23/06/2015 Hamilton warns Rosberg against ‘momentum’ hopes Jun.23 (GMM) F1's battle for the 2015 title looks to now be a two-horse race. Nico Rosberg has won three of the last four grands prix, despite earlier appearing outclassed by his […]
12/11/2017 Violence no threat to Brazil GP future – Massa Nov.12 (GMM) The latest violent incidents involving F1 personnel is evidence Brazil "needs to evolve". That is the view of retiring Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa, after it emerged that […]
23/08/2015 Lauda told Hamilton to delete machine gun video Aug.23 (GMM) Niki Lauda ordered that a video of Lewis Hamilton firing a machine gun be removed from the reigning world champion's social media accounts. On Saturday, a controversy […]