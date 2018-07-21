Bottas ‘satisfied’ with one year contract

Jul.21 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he is determined to stay at Mercedes for more than just another season.

Although the Finn consistently declared that he wants a two-year contract extension, team boss Toto Wolff confirmed that Bottas’ new deal is actually just for 2019.

“The contract with Valtteri is in the one-plus-one style,” he said, referring to a single season plus an option for another.

“We’ve always had one year contracts with Valtteri. It pushes us forward and keeps us on our toes, which is a good thing,” he told the C More broadcaster.

Earlier, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon were linked with Bottas’ seat.

Wolff said: “Most of the drivers are interested in our seat, but we never considered it seriously.

“We had preliminary discussions, but it was clear that we wanted to continue with Valtteri and Lewis.

“He has done well. If not for Baku and France, he could be at the top of the world championship,” he added.

Bottas said at Hockenheim when asked about the one-year deal: “I am satisfied with it.

“Next year is certain and my goal is that next summer the team will have no other option than to keep me due to my hard work.”



