Bottas ‘satisfied’ with one year contract

10/06/2018 Bottas says contract talks are close Jun.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has suggested a deal to renew his contract at Mercedes is close. Others, including Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, have been linked with his seat for […]
25/05/2018 Bottas wants two-year Mercedes deal May 25 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has admitted he would like a two-year deal if Mercedes extends his stay beyond 2018. So far, the Finn has been on single-year contracts after he was signed […]
01/09/2017 ‘No panic’ despite late contract – Bottas Sep.1 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas insists there is "no panic" even though he is still not signed up for 2018. While the top teams fill their seats for next year, and even his teammate Lewis […]
26/06/2018 Mercedes ready to announce 2018 drivers Jun.26 (GMM) Mercedes now appears ready to announce its 2018 driver lineup. At Paul Ricard, Lewis Hamilton gave the strongest indication yet that his long-delayed new contract with […]
11/11/2016 Wehrlein disappointed to miss Force India seat Nov.11 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could not hide his disappointment after it emerged that Manor teammate Esteban Ocon is moving up to Force India for 2017. Both backed by Mercedes, German […]
09/10/2017 Bottas emerging from performance slump – Wolff Oct.9 (GMM) Toto Wolff says Valtteri Bottas is starting to rebuild his confidence after a performance slump late in 2017. A solid first season at Mercedes for the Finn earned him a new […]
11/07/2017 Wolff looking ahead to 2019 driver market Jul.11 (GMM) Mercedes looks set to keep Valtteri Bottas on board for 2018. Since replacing Nico Rosberg, the Finn has won two races and is just 15 points behind his triple world champion […]
28/04/2018 Bottas not worried about Mercedes rumours Apr.28 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas says he isn't worried about the 'silly season' speculation regarding 2019. The Finn's Mercedes contract is expiring, and Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon […]
25/04/2016 Bottas admits to eyeing Mercedes seat Apr.25 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has admitted he would not say no if a seat opened up for him at the works Mercedes team. The Finn has driven throughout his four-season F1 career for […]