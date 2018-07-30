Brown not sure when James Key will start work

28/06/2018 Red Bull will remain strong with Honda – Alonso Jun.28 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says Red Bull will remain a strong team even after switching to Honda power. Alonso had a bad experience with works Honda engines with McLaren between 2015 […]
03/10/2017 Honda success would make McLaren look ‘silly’ Oct.3 (GMM) Zak Brown admits McLaren team management will look "silly" if Honda takes a huge step forward in 2018. After three years of struggling with the Japanese marque, McLaren has […]
04/09/2017 McLaren poised to announce 2018 Renault deal Sep.4 (GMM) McLaren is poised to announce its switch from Honda to Renault power for the 2018 season. It was a weekend of high-politicking at Monza, with the outcome expected to be […]
05/09/2017 McLaren, Renault waiting for Toro Rosso decision Sep.5 (GMM) The ball is in Red Bull's court as the McLaren-Honda saga rolls on. As the teams packed up in Monza, it seemed clear that McLaren and Honda were set to split. "I'm still […]
13/06/2018 McLaren would loan Norris to rival team Jun.13 (GMM) Zak Brown says he would loan Lando Norris to another formula one team for experience. Recently, Formula 2 championship leader Norris - a McLaren junior driver - was linked […]
27/07/2018 No early release to McLaren for James Key – Marko Jul.27 (GMM) Red Bull says it will not give James Key an early release from his duties at Toro Rosso. Earlier in Hungary, McLaren announced that Briton Key is joining the struggling […]
09/02/2018 McLaren would welcome Hamilton back Feb.9 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren would welcome Lewis Hamilton back to the British team. Hamilton, yet to agree a new deal with Mercedes beyond this year, started his career at McLaren […]
08/03/2018 McLaren denies it’s in a post-Honda ‘crisis’ Mar.8 (GMM) Leading McLaren figures are denying the British team is still in crisis even after dumping Honda. Between 2015 and 2017, Honda got the blame for McLaren's struggles. But the […]
07/07/2018 No ‘negotiations’ with Raikkonen yet – Brown Jul.7 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren has not yet opened contract talks with former team driver Kimi Raikkonen. It is rumoured in the paddock that Fernando Alonso could quit F1 or the […]
18/06/2018 Whitmarsh offers to step up amid McLaren crisis Jun.18 (GMM) Former team boss Martin Whitmarsh has offered to step in amid a reported staff revolt at McLaren. The Daily Mail reports that some McLaren staff, upset about the great […]