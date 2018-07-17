Claire Williams contemplating ‘difficult decisions’

Jul.17 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has given more details about his biggest problem with Williams’ 2018 car.

While the car is obviously uncompetitive, both the Russian driver and his teammate Lance Stroll have also complained about the seating position.

“A think a lot of time has passed now so no one will argue if I tell you,” Sirotkin told the Russian publication Drom.

“The seat was never perfect but the main problem was the seatbelts. After the start of the race, they relaxed and at some point if I didn’t fall out of the car it was good.”

It is a sad indictment of the once-great team, with Sirotkin further explaining that “Almost nothing we have planned or hoped for has worked out” in 2018.

Williams’ last champion, 1997 title winner Jacques Villeneuve, told a German publication that the team is effectively “dead”.

A spokeswoman told La Presse: “We will not comment on that.”

But insiders have scolded Williams’ current management team, led by Paddy Lowe and Claire Williams, and predicted the obvious necessity for change.

Claire Williams, who admits the 2018 car is “pretty horrible”, told the New York Times: “If anyone had told me last season that what we are going through now was coming, then I would have been horrified.

“We never saw it coming. It’s like experiencing grief.”

When asked about the need for change, she answered: “You are constantly looking at the team you have to ensure it operates as effectively and efficiently as it can, and that does sometimes involve some difficult decisions.”

Technical boss and shareholder Paddy Lowe, however, played down the need for structural change.

“I have some really great people around me,” he said. “There are some reinforcements needed, but we have the core of a really great team, so I think we are in a position to start turning in the right direction.”

For Williams, though, it’s more personal, having been entrusted with the health of the team by her father, founder Sir Frank Williams.

“Dad has really put his trust in me. I’m always worried he is going to tell me to go home, but he doesn’t,” she said.

Claire gave birth last October, but admits that plans to take time off in 2018 to spend time with her first child have been deferred.

“This year was supposed to be my time and to enjoy my little boy and husband, and I haven’t been able to do that,” she said.

“I’m going to give it a damn good go, but then winning isn’t easy. It takes a huge amount from within you to be successful, and at the moment I’m testing myself to see whether I have that within me.”

Related News

  • 06/04/2018 Stroll hits back after Villeneuve comments Apr.6 (GMM) Lance Stroll says he remains unfazed by Jacques Villeneuve's constant criticisms. After fellow French Canadian Stroll made his 2017 debut, 1997 world champion Villeneuve said […]
  • 12/06/2018 Williams needs more time to fix car issues Jun.12 (GMM) Paddy Lowe says Williams' problems will still take more time to solve. Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin admitted the 2018 car was "the slowest" in the field in Canada, […]
  • 12/04/2018 No extra Friday sessions for Kubica – Lowe Apr.12 (GMM) Paddy Lowe has admitted Williams' young driver lineup is a challenge amid the team's big current problems. The once-great British team's technical boss said even Williams […]
  • 09/04/2018 Williams car ‘simply not good enough’ – Kubica Apr.9 (GMM) The true extent of Williams' 2018 troubles are becoming ever clearer. In Melbourne, it looked likely that the once-great British team's new car has not been born well. And […]
  • 23/03/2018 Kubica may sabotage Williams car – Villeneuve Mar.23 (GMM) Robert Kubica may deliberately sabotage Williams' progress in order to boost his chances of returning to the grid. That is the sensational claim made by outspoken former […]
  • 03/04/2018 Sirotkin denies Kubica ‘sabotage’ claims Apr.3 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin has played down claims Robert Kubica could campaign to derail his formula one career. Recently, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve warned that as he […]
  • 08/01/2018 Villeneuve ‘only sees the negative’ – Stroll Jan.8 (GMM) Lance Stroll has hit back at Jacques Villeneuve, saying the former Williams driver is "always negative". 1997 world champion Villeneuve, who drove for the British team when […]
  • 18/01/2018 Sirotkin ‘stronger than Kubica’ – father Jan.18 (GMM) Sergey Sirotkin's father says the young Russian secured the Williams seat because he was "stronger" than Robert Kubica. Many Williams, F1 and Kubica fans are disappointed […]
  • 31/01/2018 Lowe defends Williams’ 2018 driver lineup Jan.31 (GMM) Paddy Lowe says Williams' 2018 driver lineup is an "investment" rather than a "gamble". The British team has been criticised for choosing the well-sponsored Russian rookie […]
  • 19/02/2018 Williams has ‘no doubts’ about Sirotkin Feb.19 (GMM) Williams has no doubts Sergey Sirotkin is the right driver for the team. Some believe the British outfit chose the Russian over Robert Kubica or another option for 2018 […]