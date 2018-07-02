Critics shouldn’t question Verstappen style – father

Jul.2 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s critics should “never again” question the aggressive racing style of the young Dutchman.

That is the view of his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen.

He was speaking to the Dutch publication Formule 1 after Max, 20, ended a run of crashes with victory in Austria.

“People should never again put a question mark against Max’s so-called aggressive driving style,” Jos said.

“Max knows what he is doing. He has to fine-tune some small things and he understands that himself, but by gaining experience he gets better and better,” Verstappen snr added.

Speaking to Germany’s Auto Bild, Red Bull consultant Dr Helmut Marko agrees.

“Max punished all of the critics who complained so loudly about his driving style,” he said. “And all at the age of 20.”

