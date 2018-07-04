Ecclestone questions 2019 Miami race

Jul.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has questioned whether Liberty Media will be able to add Miami to next year’s F1 calendar.

F1’s new owners are confident they will add the second US date to the schedule for 2019.

But Ecclestone, who made a rare visit to the F1 paddock last weekend in Austria, isn’t so sure.

“We looked bloody hard at getting a race in Miami in my time, and we encountered various obstacles,” the former F1 supremo told the Daily Mail.

Indeed, those obstacles are now starting to emerge.

Christian Sylt, an F1 business journalist writing for Forbes, quoted a source who said a group of locals “have managed to deny the use of the parcel of land behind the arena for the F1 race”.

The City of Miami and Liberty Media did not comment.

But Ecclestone said: “These guys (Liberty) might manage to get the deal done, but it will be tough. It is not just about money, but about other issues.

“Street races are always hard work,” he added.

