F1 considering new points system for 2020

Jul.7 (GMM) F1 could be contemplating a new points system for the future.

Force India’s Vijay Mallya, on a rare paddock visit at Silverstone, reportedly revealed that Liberty Media is currently thinking about reforming how points are allocated at the end of races.

Auto Motor und Sport said the points from 2020 could be allocated on the basis of 25-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1.

That means that the top 15, rather than just the top 10, would get points at every race.

Also being considered are points for pole position and fastest lap.

The proposal is being put to the strategy group, and would help the smaller teams — unless the team fee registration system is not also updated.

“We have to pay for each point the following year, so if the FIA wants to change something, they will also have to think about that,” Mallya said.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner doesn’t like the plan.

“I think formula one has far bigger problems to solve than the points system,” he said.

Related News

  • 24/03/2017 Only Red Bull changed suspension system Mar.24 (GMM) Red Bull was the team most affected by a clampdown on controversial suspension systems ahead of the Australian grand prix. That is the claim of the latest media reports, […]
  • 05/07/2018 F1 to meet over 2021 rules at Silverstone Jul.5 (GMM) F1 is now on the cusp of finalising its rules for 2021. It is believed a meeting between Liberty Media, the FIA and the ten teams will take place ahead of the British grand […]
  • 30/11/2017 Red Bull’s Horner supports Liberty Nov.30 (GMM) Christian Horner says he supports F1's new owners Liberty Media. Top teams Ferrari and Mercedes are publicly unhappy with the new era, decrying a drop in revenue and […]
  • 01/03/2017 Wolff, Horner say Melbourne protest possible Mar.1 (GMM) Mercedes and Red Bull say the risk rival teams could lodge a protest in Melbourne still exists. It comes despite the FIA issuing a new clarification about allegedly illegal […]
  • 02/11/2017 Ferrari not ruling out using ‘veto’ for engine rules Nov.2 (GMM) Ferrari is not ruling out using its controversial 'veto' to block Liberty Media's plans for the future of F1. Already, it is believed manufacturers Mercedes, Ferrari and […]
  • 09/07/2016 Halo could be delayed until 2018 – report Jul.9 (GMM) Cockpit protection may not make its debut in 2017 after all, following the debut of the updated 'Halo 2' prototype at Silverstone. Now positioned further forwards to prevent […]
  • 19/05/2016 Force India could halt 2016 car development – report May 19 (GMM) Force India is reportedly considering halting its car development programme for 2016 in order to focus on preparing for next year's new rules. The Silverstone based team's […]
  • 14/06/2018 Liberty Media gives loan to Force India – report Jun.14 (GMM) Force India, the leading independent F1 team, is struggling for survival. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, following the departure from the Silverstone […]
  • 08/11/2017 Horner opposed to Friday practice axe Nov.8 (GMM) Red Bull boss Christian Horner is not sure scrapping Friday practice is the right way forwards for formula one. Recently, we reported that as Liberty Media eyes pushing […]
  • 17/09/2016 F1 teams keen on buying into sport Sep.17 (GMM) F1 teams are open to the concept of buying into the sport's commercial rights. US media tycoon John Malone's Liberty Media group is taking over from CVC and reportedly wants […]