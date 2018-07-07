F1 engine makers form ‘cartel’ against 2021 rules

22/03/2017 Todt agrees V10 return ‘unthinkable’ Mar.22 (GMM) Jean Todt has joined fellow F1 boss Ross Brawn in saying a return of loud, normally-aspirated engines in the sport is "unthinkable". The volume, complexity and expense of […]
13/03/2017 Liberty boss hints at F1 engine rule changes Mar.13 (GMM) Liberty Media boss Greg Maffei has hinted F1 needs to make changes to its current engine regulations. Last week, FIA president Jean Todt ruled out a return to screaming V8, […]
09/07/2017 F1 could introduce new engines one year early Jul.9 (GMM) F1 could introduce a new engine formula as early as 2020. That is despite the fact the current regulations governing the controversial 'power unit' rules are technically set […]
10/07/2017 Marchionne questions plans for next F1 engines Jul.10 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has thrown a potential spanner in the works of F1's plans for its next engine regulations. It was thought the sport was speeding towards keeping the basic […]
23/04/2018 Porsche to decide on F1 entry after May – Berger Apr.23 (GMM) Porsche is considering entering formula one in 2021. That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who is now the boss of the German touring car series DTM. Recently, […]
28/06/2018 F1 set to announce new engine rules Jun.28 (GMM) F1 looks poised to announce its new engine regulations for 2021. It is expected that the FIA and Liberty Media will simplify the rules and attract new manufacturers like […]
18/12/2017 Ecclestone aims fire at Liberty, Ferrari Dec.18 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has aimed fire at both F1 owner Liberty Media and the sport's most famous team Ferrari. 2017 was the 87-year-old's first full season without an operational […]
13/03/2017 2017 ‘power units’ only slightly louder – report Mar.13 (GMM) F1 is continuing to nudge up the volume of its controversial 'power units'. In 2011, in the midst of the screaming V8 era, a German newspaper clocked the leading Mercedes […]
16/11/2017 Lauda denies Mercedes to join F1 quit threat Nov.16 (GMM) Niki Lauda has denied that Mercedes might join Ferrari in threatening to quit F1. "That's nonsense," the F1 legend and team chairman told Auto Motor und Sport. But it is […]