F1 eyes 20-year deal for Miami GP

Jul.18 (GMM) Yet another meeting could finally mean the green light for a grand prix in Miami.
We have reported that Liberty Media is holding fire on publishing the 2019 calendar because of the extended negotiations about a race in the Florida capital.
In May, city planners met to discuss the race, with local media saying a deal through 2029 was in the works.
But now, F1 business journalist Christian Sylt says it is in another meeting on July 26 – next Thursday – that Miami might finally get the go-ahead.
In Forbes, Sylt reproduced a legal notice that says Miami’s City Commission will meet next Thursday “for the purpose of authorising the City Manager to execute the Host City Agreement”.
It goes on to say a race deal would be for 2019 until 2029, “with an option for a further ten year extension”.
A 20-year deal is much longer than usual in F1, but Sylt says Liberty Media is prepared to waive the usual $30 million per year hosting fee for Miami.
“We appreciate the community’s interest in hosting a formula one race and look forward to working with local officials and stakeholders to bring this vision to life,” F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches said in May.
29/05/2018 New York not ready for F1 race May 29 (GMM) New York does not look ready to join Miami as another US destination on the F1 calendar. It is now almost certain that Miami will become the second US-based grand prix next […]
04/07/2018 Ecclestone questions 2019 Miami race Jul.4 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has questioned whether Liberty Media will be able to add Miami to next year's F1 calendar. F1's new owners are confident they will add the second US date to […]
01/12/2017 F1 chiefs scout race locations in Miami – report Dec.1 (GMM) Miami is emerging as a likely destination of a second US grand prix in the near future. With Liberty Media now owning F1's commercial rights, the coastal city in Florida has […]
03/05/2018 Miami to have ‘no impact’ on Canada GP May 3 (GMM) Canada GP promoter Francois Dumontier has played down the impact another F1 race in North America will have on the Montreal event. It has emerged that Liberty Media and […]
25/05/2017 Carey announces 21 races for 2018 May 25 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey has announced that there will be 21 grands prix next year. That is just one race more than this season, despite the fact the sport's new […]
11/05/2018 Miami GP takes another step forward May 11 (GMM) F1 has taken another step towards green-lighting a Miami street race for 2019. On Thursday, the City of Miami met and voted unanimously on F1's proposal to race on the […]
29/09/2015 Ecclestone admits British GP axe could fall Sep.29 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has confirmed that the running of next year's British grand prix is in doubt. Amid similar doubts over the future of another historic race, the Italian GP […]
01/03/2016 US GP hopes buoyed as Austin lowers tax bill Mar.1 (GMM) Hopes are increasing that the embattled US grand prix will in fact take place in October. Currently, the popular Austin race is marked as "subject to confirmation" on the […]
23/01/2017 Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus Jan.23 (GMM) F1's new owner Liberty Media has indicated it is serious about taking away the $100 million bonus received by Ferrari each year. Christian Sylt, an F1 business journalist, […]
12/11/2016 Liberty expects teams to buy into F1 Nov.12 (GMM) F1 teams are expressing interest in buying into the sport, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has revealed. As Liberty moved to take over from majority owner CVC, it emerged that […]