15/11/2017 Ricciardo not sure Ferrari ‘dream’ F1 move Nov.15 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure Ferrari could be his next team in F1.
With Max Verstappen now signed up through 2020, Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko say […]
15/03/2015 Furious Red Bull issues F1 quit threat Mar.15 (GMM) Red Bull has threatened to quit formula one. "We are dissatisfied with the way formula one is governed," Dr Helmut Marko was quoted on Sunday by Germany's Auto Motor und […]
30/05/2018 Mercedes, Ferrari wrong move for Ricciardo – Marko May 30 (GMM) Red Bull has made clear yet again that it wants Daniel Ricciardo to stay at the team.
While Max Verstappen struggles, Australian Ricciardo is in top form but out of contract […]
20/02/2018 Horner admits Red Bull eyeing title Feb.20 (GMM) Red Bull should be able to take on Mercedes and Ferrari for the 2018 title.
That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, after his colleague Dr Helmut Marko this week […]
30/06/2015 Red Bull not losing Ricciardo – Horner Jun.30 (GMM) Christian Horner on Tuesday said there is "no risk" Red Bull is set to lose Daniel Ricciardo to Ferrari. Ricciardo, whose frustration with the situation at Red Bull is […]
21/10/2017 Engine plans key to Verstappen deal – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Max Verstappen has not denied that his new Red Bull contract includes higher pay.
Amid obvious interest from Mercedes and Ferrari, the energy drink company announced in […]
26/03/2015 Red Bull fracas just ‘frustration’ – Ricciardo Mar.26 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has dismissed as "frustration" the unseemly spat between Red Bull and its works engine partner Renault. After Melbourne, it became clear that while Ferrari […]
25/05/2015 Mercedes on track to master ‘four engine’ rule May 25 (GMM) Mercedes is right on track to master the tough new 'four engines per driver' rule in 2015. There had been moves recently to increase the controversial allocation to five […]
22/05/2015 Verstappen steals the show in Monaco May 22 (GMM) Max Verstappen is threatening to steal the show in Monaco. Already hailed by mentor Dr Helmut Marko as a 'new Senna', the 17-year-old sensation appeared to fulfil that […]