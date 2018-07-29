FIA has ‘no concerns’ about Ferrari engine

30/01/2017 F1 ‘must not give up’ on hybrid engines – Wolff Jan.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff says F1 should not give up on its 'hybrid' engine era. Mercedes has utterly dominated in the quieter, controversial 'power unit' era since 2014, with even new F1 […]
26/07/2018 Red Bull not questioning Ferrari legality Jul.26 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull is not joining those who are pointing fingers of suspicion at Ferrari. For the first time in the 'power unit' era, Ferrari is now clearly ahead […]
23/03/2018 Mercedes cool as Ferrari poaches FIA man Mar.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff is reacting calmly to the latest controversial personnel switch in formula one. Last year, the move of Marcin Budkowski from the FIA to Renault caused a major […]
04/07/2017 F1 targets lighter engines for future Jul.4 (GMM) Weight has emerged as a major factor as F1 prepares to change its engine formula beyond 2020. The next key meeting of the engine working group will take place on Tuesday, […]
08/04/2015 Ecclestone won’t let Wolff ‘kill’ F1 Apr.8 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has joined Max Mosley in fearing for the very survival of formula one. Former FIA president Mosley, a famously close ally of Ecclestone's until the end of […]
29/05/2018 FIA ‘threw Mercedes under a bus’ – Whiting May 29 (GMM) Toto Wolff has accused the FIA's Charlie Whiting of throwing Mercedes "under a bus". Doubts about the legality of Ferrari's 2018 car have subsided after comprehensive checks […]
13/06/2016 F1 changing rules at the wrong time – Wolff Jun.13 (GMM) Toto Wolff has indicated he thinks F1 is changing the rules for 2017 at precisely the wrong moment. After two easy title wins and almost unprecedented dominance for Mercedes […]
25/05/2016 Just 2 engines per driver by 2019 – report May 25 (GMM) F1's long-life engine rules will get more than twice as arduous for manufacturers beyond 2019. A few weeks ago, after a long period of negotiations, changes to further […]
20/04/2018 Ferrari will fix smoking engine – Whiting Apr.20 (GMM) Charlie Whiting says the FIA will not intervene over the issue of Ferrari's smoking engines. While arguably now with the most powerful engine in F1, Ferrari's 2018 power […]