Giovinazzi shapes up for Sauber seat

Jul.22 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi has emerged as the big favourite to drive for Sauber in 2019.
The rumour stepped up a notch at Hockenheim, where he drove for the Swiss team in Friday practice.
The Italian is a member of Ferrari’s driver academy. This year, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is at Sauber, but he is linked with a move to Ferrari for 2019.
“We will discuss the issue with Ferrari and then make a decision,” said Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur at Hockenheim.
“It’s important for Alfa Romeo that we achieve good results with two drivers who are best suited for our future.”
Giovinazzi, 24, said at Hockenheim: “It was nice to finally be back in the car, but everything felt normal.
“I know the team well now, since I did my first two races with them in 2017. Since then, Sauber has grown as a team so it would be silly to say I don’t want to race in formula one with them in 2019,” he added.
When asked about Giovinazzi’s comments, Vasseur said: “It’s nice that Antonio wants to drive for us. It’s something to be proud of.
“He will work with us in several practice sessions and I can get to know him better and find a common language. Last year, we did the same with Charles,” he added.
23/11/2017 Sauber set for driver, Alfa Romeo announcements Nov.23 (GMM) Sauber is shaping up to make announcements this week in Abu Dhabi. It is expected that Pascal Wehrlein will leave the Swiss team after Sunday's 2017 finale in Abu Dhabi, to […]
19/02/2018 Leclerc relishes F1 debut for ‘Alfa’ Feb.19 (GMM) Charles Leclerc says he is relishing his new role as a works 'Alfa' driver. The reigning Formula 2 champion has been signed up for 2018 by Sauber, the Swiss team now run by […]
15/12/2017 Giovinazzi not giving up after Sauber snub Dec.15 (GMM) Antonio Giovinazzi says he is keeping his chin up despite missing out on the Sauber seat for 2018. His fellow Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is making the full-time step up […]
10/08/2017 Leclerc ‘would be useful’ for Sauber – boss Aug.10 (GMM) Rumours the Swiss team Sauber could become a junior platform for Ferrari are gaining strength. New boss Frederic Vasseur's first task at Sauber was scrapping the planned […]
02/09/2017 Sauber poised to make announcement Sep.2 (GMM) Sauber is poised to make a key announcement about the future. The F1 rumour mill at Monza says the Swiss team will confirm either that Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc is […]
30/09/2017 Leclerc admits eyeing 2019 Ferrari seat Sep.30 (GMM) Charles Leclerc has admitted he has an eye on a potential Ferrari seat for 2019. The young Monaco-born driver has revved up his chances of a 2018 debut with a series of […]
21/03/2018 Sauber will be lucky to score points – Vasseur Mar.21 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has admitted that Sauber will be lucky to score points in 2018. Days ago, rookie driver Charles Leclerc said his goal for the new season was to score points […]
13/07/2017 Alfa Romeo may power Haas in F1 – report Jul.13 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could be ready to enter formula one. Some time ago, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said the iconic Italian name "should be reiterated as a sports brand and […]
21/07/2018 Sauber not denying Raikkonen rumour Jul.21 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur is not denying speculation Kimi Raikkonen could switch to Sauber for 2019. The Swiss team's boss was also asked by a reporter about a rumour linking Sergio […]
25/08/2017 Vasseur denies Sauber to be Ferrari ‘B team’ Aug.25 (GMM) Frederic Vasseur has played down claims Sauber could join Haas in becoming another Ferrari 'B' team. It has emerged that Sauber will use Ferrari's fully up-to-date 2018 […]