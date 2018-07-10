Grosjean form ‘unacceptable’ – Steiner

Jul.10 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says a “critical moment” could come amid his patience with struggling Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
Frenchman Grosjean has had a mainly poor season with the American team, and it didn’t get better at Silverstone.
Haas had to change his chassis after a crash in Friday practice, then in the race he collided with his teammate Kevin Magnussen as well as Carlos Sainz in separate incidents.
“I would not call it failures,” team boss Steiner said. “It’s becoming frustration.
“Every time we hope that everything turns for him, but it happens again. We will certainly cope, but it’s not easy.
“We need to score points, do the maximum in every race weekend. It’s important for us to move forward rather than standing still,” he added.
“I support Romain and that’s my duty, because I care about the success of the team. How long will it go on? I don’t know when the critical moment will come.
“It has not yet arrived, but at some point we must stop losing points. This is extremely important. In the first half of the season, we lost too many points due to our own mistakes — it’s unacceptable,” Steiner said.
05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
15/05/2018 Boss defends Grosjean amid new career crisis May 15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has defended under-fire Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman is having a bad start to 2018, and is yet to score a single point compared to his on-form […]
24/10/2016 Haas ‘expected more’ from Gutierrez – boss Oct.24 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has admitted a question mark is hanging over Esteban Gutierrez's future. While the Mexican is backed significantly by Carlos Slim and has the […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone". Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]
27/03/2018 Haas will not fire mechanics after blunders Mar.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says Haas will line up with the same set of mechanics next weekend in Bahrain. Although it looked like technical glitches, the American team's boss confirmed […]
27/04/2018 Haas must work hard to keep Magnussen – Steiner Apr.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says it's a "luxury problem" that Haas may struggle to keep Kevin Magnussen beyond 2018. Dane Magnussen said recently he hoped the American team would take […]