Grosjean needs consistency to keep Haas seat

Jul.27 (GMM) Romain Grosjean must be consistent in order to keep his Haas seat.

That is the warning from boss Gunther Steiner, as candidates line up to replace the erratic-in-2018 Frenchman Grosjean.

“Consistency is the magic word and he knows it, it’s nothing new to him,” Steiner is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

“We know what he can do, he knows what he can do and on a good day he is amazing, we just need to get him more consistency,” Steiner added.

Plenty of candidates are lining up to replace Grosjean, including Sergio Perez and perhaps Kimi Raikkonen.

“I wouldn’t say we’re going shopping,” Steiner said. “Many people are coming shopping to us, for obvious reasons. They want to see what we are doing.”

He said Haas must wait until bigger teams like Ferrari and Renault seal up their own 2019 driver lineups.

The strongest rumour is the one linking Perez to Haas, so when asked if a Mexican would fit at Haas, Steiner answered: “The nationality of the driver is not important to me. The big thing is talent.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

