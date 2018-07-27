Grosjean needs consistency to keep Haas seat

23/07/2016 Perez admits Renault ‘interesting option’ Jul.23 (GMM) Renault has emerged as Sergio Perez's main alternative in the event that he does not stay at Force India in 2017. Force India supremo Vijay Mallya moved to end speculation […]
27/10/2016 Haas keeping driver door open for 2017 Oct.27 (GMM) Haas is currently leaving the door open for a driver change in 2017. In truth, the American team has immediate problems to solve, given a spate of recent brake failures -- […]
30/09/2016 Haas waiting for driver ‘silly season’ Sep.30 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he feels so good about his future in F1 that he bought a house last week. It is expected the Frenchman will stay at Haas, but the news is yet to be […]
09/07/2016 Perez all signed up for 2017 – Mallya Jul.9 (GMM) Force India supremo Vijay Mallya says Sergio Perez is definitely staying at the Silverstone based team in 2017. Earlier at Silverstone, Mexican Perez - who had been linked […]
30/06/2017 Perez to be latest F1 father Jun.30 (GMM) Sergio Perez is set to become the latest F1 father. The news was reported by the newspaper Chancha, revealing that the Force India driver's girlfriend Carola is expected to […]
26/11/2016 Grosjean backs Gutierrez axe Nov.26 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has hinted he fully supports Haas' decision to install a new teammate for 2017. Esteban Gutierrez is reportedly hoping to continue his career at Manor next […]
14/09/2015 Force India, Lotus want to keep drivers for 2016 Sep.14 (GMM) Force India is shaping up to extend Sergio Perez's contract. Already signed and sealed is teammate Nico Hulkenberg's new deal, while Mexican Perez and his backers have been […]
27/10/2016 Perez waiting for Ferrari switch – Hulkenberg Oct.27 (GMM) Sergio Perez turned down Renault for 2017 because he is probably holding out for Ferrari. That is the view of the Mexican's current Force India teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who […]
25/08/2017 Still no new contract for Sergio Perez Aug.25 (GMM) Sergio Perez has emerged from F1's August break without a new contract in place for 2018. The Mexican headed into the summer factory shutdown period declaring that he hoped […]
24/10/2016 Haas ‘expected more’ from Gutierrez – boss Oct.24 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has admitted a question mark is hanging over Esteban Gutierrez's future. While the Mexican is backed significantly by Carlos Slim and has the […]