Jul.20 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has rejected speculation Haas might sign up Robert Kubica for 2019.
Pole Kubica is the reserve driver at Williams this year, but he makes no secret of his desire to return to the grid after a long absence with his permanent arm injury.
“I heard about this rumour ten minutes ago, when the same question was asked to me by a television crew,” Haas team boss Steiner said at Hockenheim.
“I can confirm that we are not negotiating with Robert,” he said.
All Steiner would say in addition to that is that Haas wants to seal up its 2019 driver lineup after the summer break.
Kevin Magnussen will almost certainly stay, but there is a question mark over the erratic form of Romain Grosjean.
The Frenchman admitted at Hockenheim that, at least for now, the doors to the top teams are closed.
“It seems that Ferrari is going to sign a contract with Leclerc, if they haven’t already,” Grosjean said.
“Red Bull works with its own program and Mercedes has its own talents,” he added.
“While formula one has this League A and League B, you do not have the opportunity to fight for the title unless you’re in League A.
“So it seems that I can no longer get my chance to become world champion. But that’s formula one,” said Grosjean.
As for whether he is in talks to stay at Haas, he confirmed: “Yes, we’ve talked about it.
“I’m happy to drive for Haas. It will be a pity if I do not have the opportunity to compete for wins and the title, but it’s not a tragedy either. I have a good family and I don’t know for how many more years I will be in formula one.”
20/07/2018 Haas boss denies Kubica rumours Jul.20 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has rejected speculation Haas might sign up Robert Kubica for 2019. Pole Kubica is the reserve driver at Williams this year, but he makes no secret of his […]
15/05/2018 Boss defends Grosjean amid new career crisis May 15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has defended under-fire Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman is having a bad start to 2018, and is yet to score a single point compared to his on-form […]
24/10/2016 Haas ‘expected more’ from Gutierrez – boss Oct.24 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has admitted a question mark is hanging over Esteban Gutierrez's future. While the Mexican is backed significantly by Carlos Slim and has the […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone". Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]
07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]
25/11/2016 Renault recommended Magnussen to Haas Nov.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is heading to Haas with the recommendation of many in the F1 paddock, including those at his current team Renault. That is the claim of Haas team boss […]
30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup. Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]
Haas boss denies Kubica rumours
Jul.20 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has rejected speculation Haas might sign up Robert Kubica for 2019.
Pole Kubica is the reserve driver at Williams this year, but he makes no secret of his desire to return to the grid after a long absence with his permanent arm injury.
“I heard about this rumour ten minutes ago, when the same question was asked to me by a television crew,” Haas team boss Steiner said at Hockenheim.
“I can confirm that we are not negotiating with Robert,” he said.
All Steiner would say in addition to that is that Haas wants to seal up its 2019 driver lineup after the summer break.
Kevin Magnussen will almost certainly stay, but there is a question mark over the erratic form of Romain Grosjean.
The Frenchman admitted at Hockenheim that, at least for now, the doors to the top teams are closed.
“It seems that Ferrari is going to sign a contract with Leclerc, if they haven’t already,” Grosjean said.
“Red Bull works with its own program and Mercedes has its own talents,” he added.
“While formula one has this League A and League B, you do not have the opportunity to fight for the title unless you’re in League A.
“So it seems that I can no longer get my chance to become world champion. But that’s formula one,” said Grosjean.
As for whether he is in talks to stay at Haas, he confirmed: “Yes, we’ve talked about it.
“I’m happy to drive for Haas. It will be a pity if I do not have the opportunity to compete for wins and the title, but it’s not a tragedy either. I have a good family and I don’t know for how many more years I will be in formula one.”
20/07/2018 Haas boss denies Kubica rumours Jul.20 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has rejected speculation Haas might sign up Robert Kubica for 2019. Pole Kubica is the reserve driver at Williams this year, but he makes no secret of his […]
15/05/2018 Boss defends Grosjean amid new career crisis May 15 (GMM) Gunther Steiner has defended under-fire Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman is having a bad start to 2018, and is yet to score a single point compared to his on-form […]
24/10/2016 Haas ‘expected more’ from Gutierrez – boss Oct.24 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has admitted a question mark is hanging over Esteban Gutierrez's future. While the Mexican is backed significantly by Carlos Slim and has the […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone". Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]
07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]
25/11/2016 Renault recommended Magnussen to Haas Nov.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is heading to Haas with the recommendation of many in the F1 paddock, including those at his current team Renault. That is the claim of Haas team boss […]
30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup. Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]