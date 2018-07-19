Horner sure Honda right move for Red Bull

20/04/2018 Honda quiet about Red Bull negotiations Apr.20 (GMM) Honda is giving nothing away about the possibility of teaming up with Red Bull in 2019. Red Bull is openly flirting with leaving the Renault camp after this year, and buoyed […]
07/07/2018 F1 considering new points system for 2020 Jul.7 (GMM) F1 could be contemplating a new points system for the future. Force India's Vijay Mallya, on a rare paddock visit at Silverstone, reportedly revealed that Liberty Media is […]
28/04/2018 Engine key to Ricciardo’s 2019 move – Horner Apr.28 (GMM) Engine performance is the key to Daniel Ricciardo's next contract. That is the claim of the Australian driver's boss Christian Horner, who reiterated in Baku that Red Bull […]
24/04/2018 Red Bull can choose 2019 engine supplier – Horner Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull is in a position to choose its engine supplier for 2019. That is the claim of team boss Christian Horner, even though just a few years ago, the energy drink-owned […]
15/06/2018 Red Bull not caving to Renault ultimatum Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull is not caving in to Renault's pressure to immediately make its choice of engine supplier for 2019. The energy drink owned team wants to finally choose between […]
25/03/2015 Renault still hitting back at Red Bull Mar.25 (GMM) Renault has continued to hit back amid suggestions its turbo V6 'power unit' is the only reason for Red Bull's 2015 struggle. The French marque's F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul on […]
10/07/2018 Renault felt like Formula 2 engine – Verstappen Jul.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he feels as though he has been relegated to Formula 2. In the Honda era, Fernando Alonso at one point called his Honda power unit a "GP2 engine". But […]
08/06/2015 Change rules or say ‘goodbye’ to Renault – Horner Jun.8 (GMM) Renault will probably quit formula one if the 'engine freeze' rules are not changed. That is the claim of Christian Horner, boss of the French carmaker's premier customer Red […]