Hospital says Marchionne died of ‘serious illness’
Jul.27 (GMM) A Swiss hospital has defended itself amid wild speculation surrounding the death of Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.
Some have reported that the 66-year-old Italian Canadian may have died after a routine operation on his shoulder.
Il Giornale newspaper reported that there had been “sudden and unexpected complications”.
“One does not die of a shoulder operation,” La Repubblica added.
Actually, it is believed Marchionne – a heavy smoker – died after a battle with lung cancer, with the complications being a brain embolism or cardiac arrest.
“Due to a serious illness, Mr Marchionne was treated for more than a year,” Zurich University Hospital said in a statement. “With all possibilities of cutting edge medicine exhausted, Mr Marchionne unfortunately passed away.”
Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler, meanwhile, said it has “no knowledge of the facts relating to Mr Marchionne’s health” beyond the shoulder surgery.
23/07/2018 Marchionne condition ‘irreversible’ – reports Jul.23 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne is in a coma in intensive care, according to reports from Italy. Ansa news agency reports that, after the Italian-Canadian had to step down from Ferrari […]
07/04/2017 Marchionne retirement plan on track Apr.7 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne's plan to step down as president of the Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler appears on track. Reports in Italy said news that the 64-year-old's Italian-Canadian […]
29/11/2017 Sauber to make announcements on Wednesday Nov.29 (GMM) Sauber is preparing to make some key announcements on Wednesday. Blick newspaper reports that the Swiss team will confirm that its Ferrari engines will be rebranded as Alfa […]
20/04/2016 Kaltenborn not ruling out Alfa Romeo rumours Apr.20 (GMM) Monisha Kaltenborn has joined Sergio Marchionne in not dismissing speculation Sauber might be snapped up by Alfa Romeo. Marchionne, the Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari president, […]
11/07/2017 Marchionne confirms Sassi’s F1 exit Jul.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari engine boss Lorenzo Sassi has left the F1 team. We reported at the weekend that the respected designer was either ousted by team […]
19/07/2016 Allison set for Ferrari split – report Jul.19 (GMM) James Allison looks set to split with Ferrari, according to the authoritative Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport. Although team boss Maurizio Arrivabene angrily […]
16/01/2018 Marchionne denies eyeing Ferrari buy-in Jan.16 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has denied that he has plans to buy into Ferrari after stepping down as Fiat president. The Italian-Canadian has already announced that he will retire as […]
11/02/2015 Marchionne not expecting ‘miracles’ from Ferrari Feb.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne insists he is not getting carried away with Ferrari's winter test form. The fabled Maranello marque struggled in 2014, prompting Fiat Chrysler chief […]