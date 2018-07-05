Kubica to know 2019 race chances within months

Jul.5 (GMM) Robert Kubica says he will know in the next few months if his chances of returning to the grid in 2019 are realistic.
The Pole is currently the reserve driver at Williams, but he was earlier very confident of securing the actual race seat for this year.
“I don’t hide that for ten months returning to the grid has been a realistic goal,” he told Poland’s Swiat Wyscigow.
“It’s not easy, and it’s hard for me to talk about my chances, because at some point I was rating them this year at 99.9 per cent. Some tell me I was very lucky,” Kubica smiled, referring to Williams’ lack of pace in 2018.
“Now there are several teams who I have already talked to or I can talk to and everything will be played out over the next two to three months.
“If I put myself into the role of the team bosses, the decision to put me in the car is not easy and there are no guarantees,” he added.
Meanwhile, Kubica confirmed that he is no longer working with Nico Rosberg. The 2016 world champion was earlier helping Pole Kubica with his F1 comeback.
Rosberg confirms it too.
“It was a big step for Kubica to be third driver and we’ll have to see what happens with his future now,” the German told Marca. “But it’s great news that he’s in the paddock again.”
