27/03/2017 Liberty will not set F1 rules – Todt Mar.27 (GMM) Jean Todt has made clear the FIA will continue to make the rules in formula one. As the Liberty Media era begins in earnest, new F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said in […]
23/09/2016 Ricciardo not sure radical change good for F1 Sep.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure radical change is the right move when it comes to improving formula one. Not only are radically different technical regulations on the way in […]
26/10/2017 Liberty buys Manor wind tunnel model Oct.26 (GMM) Liberty Media will do independent wind tunnel research before finalising the aerodynamic regulations for 2021. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, reporting […]
05/03/2018 Brawn wants ‘solution’ to Ferrari quit threat Mar.5 (GMM) Ross Brawn says he will work to "find a solution" that ends Ferrari's F1 quit threat. Brawn was once the technical boss during Ferrari's ultra-successful Michael Schumacher […]
13/12/2017 F1 must attract ‘a new generation’ – Carey Dec.13 (GMM) Chase Carey has admitted Liberty Media has a task to win over long-time F1 fans. The American and the American company have succeeded the long reign of Bernie Ecclestone, […]
20/03/2017 21 races ‘the maximum’ for F1 – Brawn Mar.20 (GMM) Ross Brawn says there are enough races on the F1 calendar already. When Liberty Media took over the sport, reports circulated that new chief executive Chase Carey saw […]
07/07/2018 F1 considering new points system for 2020 Jul.7 (GMM) F1 could be contemplating a new points system for the future. Force India's Vijay Mallya, on a rare paddock visit at Silverstone, reportedly revealed that Liberty Media is […]
14/06/2018 Liberty Media gives loan to Force India – report Jun.14 (GMM) Force India, the leading independent F1 team, is struggling for survival. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, following the departure from the Silverstone […]