Marchionne condition ‘irreversible’ – reports

07/04/2017 Marchionne retirement plan on track Apr.7 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne's plan to step down as president of the Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler appears on track. Reports in Italy said news that the 64-year-old's Italian-Canadian […]
11/07/2017 Marchionne confirms Sassi’s F1 exit Jul.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari engine boss Lorenzo Sassi has left the F1 team. We reported at the weekend that the respected designer was either ousted by team […]
15/02/2016 Alfa Romeo could be works F1 team – Marchionne Feb.15 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne says Alfa Romeo could return to formula one as a works team. Earlier, the Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler chief flagged the possibility of the return to F1 of […]
16/01/2018 Marchionne denies eyeing Ferrari buy-in Jan.16 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has denied that he has plans to buy into Ferrari after stepping down as Fiat president. The Italian-Canadian has already announced that he will retire as […]
15/12/2015 Alfa Romeo could return to F1 – Marchionne Dec.15 (GMM) Alfa Romeo could return to formula one, Fiat Chrysler president Sergio Marchionne has announced. He was speaking as Ferrari president at the fabled marque's end-of-year […]
29/12/2014 Enzo Ferrari’s son backs Maranello revolution Dec.29 (GMM) Enzo Ferrari's only living son Piero has backed the revolution at Maranello led by new president Sergio Marchionne. Having faltered at the start of the new turbo V6 era, […]
11/02/2015 Marchionne not expecting ‘miracles’ from Ferrari Feb.11 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne insists he is not getting carried away with Ferrari's winter test form. The fabled Maranello marque struggled in 2014, prompting Fiat Chrysler chief […]
19/07/2016 Allison set for Ferrari split – report Jul.19 (GMM) James Allison looks set to split with Ferrari, according to the authoritative Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport. Although team boss Maurizio Arrivabene angrily […]
16/12/2015 Montezemolo not sure Alfa Romeo will return Dec.16 (GMM) The world of F1 should not get too excited about a potential return to the sport of Alfa Romeo, former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has warned. Ferrari and Fiat […]