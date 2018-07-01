Marko tips Ricciardo to sign Red Bull deal

Jul.1 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he is confident Daniel Ricciardo will stay at Red Bull in 2019.

The Australian driver is currently delaying his decision, amid rumours he might switch to Mercedes, Ferrari or even McLaren.

But Marko, the Red Bull consultant, thinks those moves are all unlikely.

“Where would he go? To Mercedes? When all you hear is Hamilton praise Bottas?” he told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“Or Ferrari? Where Vettel praises Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari praises Leclerc? I think neither team is interested in Ricciardo,” Marko added.

Marko tipped Ricciardo to eventually sign a new Red Bull deal because it is the team that gives the 28-year-old the best chance of winning.

“He certainly cannot do that at McLaren, even if they made him an outrageous offer,” said the Austrian.

“And he is allowed to drive freely with us rather than be the number 2 at Mercedes or Ferrari. For example, if Raikkonen was free at Ferrari, things would be different for him.”

But Marko said that even if Ricciardo does leave, Red Bull could cope with the loss.

“We have alternatives, and we are bound by deadlines. In the autumn, a decision must be made,” he said.

“We would love to continue with Daniel, but it has to be right for both sides.”



