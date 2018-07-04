Mercedes hopes to avoid Silverstone penalties

14/09/2015 Ferrari says Allison staying ‘long term’ Sep.14 (GMM) Ferrari confirmed reports its technical boss James Allison is staying put at Maranello. In the days before the Italian grand prix, Ferrari media insider Leo Turrini claimed […]
03/09/2015 Allison has signed new Ferrari deal – insider Sep.3 (GMM) James Allison is staying put at Ferrari. In July, as the Italian team's 2015 resurgence hit an apparent dip, speculation suggested Ferrari might not renew the contract of its […]
16/02/2017 Mercedes confirms new tech boss Allison Feb.16 (GMM) Mercedes has confirmed speculation it has snapped up former Ferrari technical boss James Allison.
Allison left Ferrari and Italy last year, following the sudden death of his […]
10/04/2017 ‘Key figure’ in Ferrari surge is Binotto – Lauda Apr.10 (GMM) Niki Lauda has credited Ferrari's technical boss for the boost in performance enjoyed by the Italian team in 2017.
Earlier, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman said […]
14/09/2015 Hakkinen defends Bottas after Ferrari rumours Sep.14 (GMM) Mika Hakkinen has defended his protege Valtteri Bottas, after the younger Finn missed out on a touted move to Ferrari for 2016. Despite weeks of speculation linking him with […]
10/12/2016 McLaren denies Lowe returning to Woking Dec.10 (GMM) McLaren has rubbished reports Mercedes' technical boss Paddy Lowe is set to leave the reigning world champions and return to Woking.
As his current contract nears an end, […]
10/07/2015 Massa should have moved over for Bottas – Hakkinen Jul.10 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas should have been waved through to boost Williams' victory hopes in the British grand prix. That is the view of retired two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen. […]
28/04/2018 Halo can feature mirrors in future Apr.28 (GMM) F1 fans should notice changes to the controversial Halo designs within a few races.
The FIA has told teams that they can mount their rearview mirrors on the cockpit […]
29/08/2016 Ferrari staff ‘obligated’ to deliver – Marchionne Aug.29 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has warned that no one at Ferrari is safe unless the team starts meeting its targets.
The fabled Italian marque has failed to win a drivers' title since […]
13/06/2016 Arrivabene says Allison rumours show ‘disrespect’ Jun.13 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene has slammed as a sign of "disrespect" rumours Ferrari technical boss James Allison could soon leave the team.
Reports have suggested that after the […]