New deal for Ricciardo still delayed

17/09/2015 Mateschitz buys another Austrian circuit Sep.17 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz is adding another Austrian race track to his collection. Reports in Austria - in the Osterreich and Salzburger Nachrichten newspapers - say the Red Bull […]
27/06/2016 Home track doesn’t suit Red Bull – Webber Jun.27 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber is not expecting his old team to shine too brightly this weekend in Austria. Once called the A1-Ring, the 'Red Bull Ring' is now the […]
30/11/2017 Year off could be good for Kvyat – Ricciardo Nov.30 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat can still return to formula one even if he has to sit out 2018. That is the view of the Russian's former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo. After being […]
14/09/2017 Ricciardo to consider leaving Red Bull after 2018 Sep.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he will consider leaving Red Bull if the energy drink owned team can't deliver him a title challenging car in 2018. The Australian has driven for the […]
03/05/2017 Ferrari move ‘not in my head’ – Ricciardo May 3 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has played down reports linking him with a move to Ferrari. It is not the first time the Australian has been mentioned in connection with the fabled Italian […]
24/09/2015 Kvyat not worried about F1 future Sep.24 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat on Thursday insisted he is not worried about the future -- not his own, nor that of his Red Bull team. At present, Red Bull is without an engine deal for 2016 […]
24/04/2018 Horner wants Ricciardo decision by August Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull wants Daniel Ricciardo to make his decision about the future by August. Big rumours are swirling that the Australian has signed a 'pre-agreement' to replace Kimi […]
09/06/2017 Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018 Jun.9 (GMM) Red Bull has dismissed rumours it might make a change to its driver lineup for 2018. Currently, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drive for the premier energy drink owned […]
14/04/2017 Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contract Apr.14 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has denied rumours he is lining up a switch to Ferrari for 2018. Last week, an Italian newspaper claimed the Red Bull driver had even signed some sort of […]
09/05/2017 Red Bull can catch top teams – Horner May 9 (GMM) Team boss Christian Horner says Red Bull still has a chance of catching title contenders Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017. Although the energy drink owned team will introduce a […]