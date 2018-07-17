Newspaper links Raikkonen with Sauber return

Jul.17 (GMM) The signs are growing ever stronger that Ferrari will have a new driver in 2019.

Kimi Raikkonen admits that it is “up to the team” whether he stays next year. Strong speculation suggests Charles Leclerc has already been signed up until 2020.

In turn, the Swiss newspaper Blick reports that Raikkonen could return to Sauber, where 17 years ago he started his career.

But Ferrari insider Leo Turrini thinks Raikkonen should stay.

“We have Ferrari’s best duo for over 25 years,” he told Sky Italia. “We also have a car that is still developing and a team that works brilliantly together.”

Sebastian Vettel is even leading the world championship, but not counting any chickens in his battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

“Lewis is strong,” Vettel told Bild newspaper.

“And we can’t completely forget Red Bull. What matters to me is that we are constantly developing, and we are.”

So when asked if 2018 will finally be his year to add a fifth title to his tally and his first wearing red, the German answered: “I don’t know. It’s too early to predict that.

“But I don’t think we should overestimate anything just because we won on a supposed Mercedes route,” Vettel said, referring to Silverstone.

“It would be different if we were a second ahead of the others but we are not. It will take a while before the job is done.”



