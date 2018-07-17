Newspaper links Raikkonen with Sauber return

Jul.17 (GMM) The signs are growing ever stronger that Ferrari will have a new driver in 2019.

Kimi Raikkonen admits that it is “up to the team” whether he stays next year. Strong speculation suggests Charles Leclerc has already been signed up until 2020.

In turn, the Swiss newspaper Blick reports that Raikkonen could return to Sauber, where 17 years ago he started his career.

But Ferrari insider Leo Turrini thinks Raikkonen should stay.

“We have Ferrari’s best duo for over 25 years,” he told Sky Italia. “We also have a car that is still developing and a team that works brilliantly together.”

Sebastian Vettel is even leading the world championship, but not counting any chickens in his battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

“Lewis is strong,” Vettel told Bild newspaper.

“And we can’t completely forget Red Bull. What matters to me is that we are constantly developing, and we are.”

So when asked if 2018 will finally be his year to add a fifth title to his tally and his first wearing red, the German answered: “I don’t know. It’s too early to predict that.

“But I don’t think we should overestimate anything just because we won on a supposed Mercedes route,” Vettel said, referring to Silverstone.

“It would be different if we were a second ahead of the others but we are not. It will take a while before the job is done.”

Related News

  • 15/04/2015 Raikkonen on track for 2016 Ferrari deal – reports Apr.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen is on track to securing a deal to stay at Ferrari beyond 2015. When he rejoined Maranello from Lotus for 2014, the Finn signed a two-year contract. […]
  • 27/06/2018 Leclerc ‘has heard’ Ferrari rumours Jun.27 (GMM) Charles Leclerc has admitted he hears the rumours about his future in formula one. Many are tipping the 20-year-old reigning GP2 champion, under contract to Ferrari's driver […]
  • 11/04/2015 Ferrari plays down title hopes Apr.11 (GMM) Ferrari's technical boss has played down hopes the fabled Maranello marque might already be ready to charge for the title. Sebastian Vettel won in Malaysia, is just three […]
  • 19/01/2015 Ferrari sets modest goal for Melbourne – insider Jan.19 (GMM) Ferrari has set a modest target for the 2015 season opener, an insider close to the fabled Maranello team reports. Leo Turrini, famously close to the main protagonists in […]
  • 24/05/2018 Vettel wants Raikkonen to stay at Ferrari May 24 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has made clear he wants Kimi Raikkonen to stay as his teammate at Ferrari in 2019. It is rumoured the Maranello team is considering replacing the Finn with […]
  • 05/05/2017 Villeneuve ‘surprised’ by Ferrari in 2017 May 5 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve says he is surprised by Ferrari's form so far this year. After three years of utter Mercedes dominance, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is leading the world […]
  • 01/07/2018 Ferrari seat ‘too early’ for Leclerc – Villeneuve Jul.1 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve thinks Ferrari is promoting Charles Leclerc too soon. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Maranello team has signed up the 20-year-old Sauber driver […]
  • 02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]
  • 02/07/2018 Strategist keeps job after Mercedes blunder Jul.2 (GMM) Mercedes' chief strategist will keep his job after a serious blunder during the Austrian grand prix. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired with technical problems […]