No 2019 German GP ‘frustrating’ – Bratches

Jul.1 (GMM) Liberty Media has confirmed that Germany will be missing from the 2019 calendar.
Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler revealed in the week that he has failed to reach a good commercial deal with the F1 owner.
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says that’s a pity.
“The conditions are not easy for the circuits in Germany,” the Briton, sporting a goatee beard, said on a now rare visit to the paddock in Austria.
“It was the same in my time. But we still found a solution,” Ecclestone told Auto Bild.
Liberty Media’s commercial boss Sean Bratches confirmed the bad news.
“Unfortunately, we could not agree with any race track in Germany,” he said in Austria.
“It’s frustrating that we could not reach a solution for a country with such a huge racing tradition, with the reigning constructor world champion and with a four-time champion, and that apparently nobody was willing to support the race tracks and take away the financial risk,” Bratches added.
He said the problem is not a lack of interest from German fans.
“The interest in Germany is great,” said the American. “We know that from our own sources and you can see it in the ratings as well.”
Bratches, however, said it is possible a solution for the German grand prix will be reached in the coming years.
“For the next few years, of course we will keep working on a solution,” he said.
25/01/2017 Liberty era future brighter for German GP Jan.25 (GMM) F1's new Liberty Media era is good news for "traditional" race hosts like Germany, new sport managing director Ross Brawn says.
Germany will not host a race in 2017, after […]
21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over.
We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
24/06/2018 British GP rescue talks scheduled for Monday Jun.24 (GMM) Talks to save the British grand prix are set to take place.
The Sun reports that a meeting will happen on Monday, after organisers of the Silverstone race last year […]
24/03/2017 Brawn defends diluting F1 ‘exclusivity’ Mar.24 (GMM) Ross Brawn thinks F1 can afford to dilute some of its "exclusivity" in order to bring the fans closer to the action.
A debate is now raging about new owner Liberty Media's […]
17/03/2015 2015 German GP ‘no longer possible’ Mar.17 (GMM) The last slim hope for this year's German grand prix now appears over. With the embattled Nurburgring unable to fulfil its agreement to host the race in July, Bernie […]
29/06/2016 Hockenheim admits German GP future in doubt Jun.29 (GMM) Hockenheim promoter Georg Seiler this week admitted Bernie Ecclestone is right that Germany might once again be absent from the F1 calendar in 2017.
The good news for fans […]
23/01/2018 Bratches defends F1 internet-pay TV plans Jan.23 (GMM) Sean Bratches has defended Liberty Media's plans to ramp up internet coverage of F1 while moving the sport away from free-to-air television.
Fans have noticed recently that […]
25/03/2015 Hockenheim denies blame for German GP demise Mar.25 (GMM) Hockenheim and Bernie Ecclestone on Wednesday denied responsibility for the demise of the historic German grand prix. The Nurburgring was scheduled to host this year's July […]
24/01/2017 F1 supremo Ecclestone ‘dismissed’ Jan.24 (GMM) F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been officially ousted.
The news came as the sport's new owner Liberty Media announced it has completed its F1 takeover, installing […]
08/04/2017 Ecclestone could attend next two races Apr.8 (GMM) Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone could attend the next two grands prix.
The 86-year-old has been absent ever since Liberty Media decided to replace him for 2017 and beyond […]