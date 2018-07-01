No 2019 German GP ‘frustrating’ – Bratches

Jul.1 (GMM) Liberty Media has confirmed that Germany will be missing from the 2019 calendar.

Hockenheim boss Georg Seiler revealed in the week that he has failed to reach a good commercial deal with the F1 owner.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says that’s a pity.

“The conditions are not easy for the circuits in Germany,” the Briton, sporting a goatee beard, said on a now rare visit to the paddock in Austria.

“It was the same in my time. But we still found a solution,” Ecclestone told Auto Bild.

Liberty Media’s commercial boss Sean Bratches confirmed the bad news.

“Unfortunately, we could not agree with any race track in Germany,” he said in Austria.

“It’s frustrating that we could not reach a solution for a country with such a huge racing tradition, with the reigning constructor world champion and with a four-time champion, and that apparently nobody was willing to support the race tracks and take away the financial risk,” Bratches added.

He said the problem is not a lack of interest from German fans.

“The interest in Germany is great,” said the American. “We know that from our own sources and you can see it in the ratings as well.”

Bratches, however, said it is possible a solution for the German grand prix will be reached in the coming years.

“For the next few years, of course we will keep working on a solution,” he said.



