No early release to McLaren for James Key – Marko

11/08/2016 Red Bull keeping Key and Kvyat – Marko Aug.11 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has played down speculation that two key Red Bull figures could be set to leave the energy drink company's F1 foray. With James Allison now gone at Ferrari, […]
15/05/2015 Kvyat calm as pressure builds May 15 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat insists he is staying calm amid his troubled time in formula one. Before the 2015 season, the 21-year-old was a rising star of the sport, having earned […]
23/06/2016 Red Bull could sell Sainz deal to Renault – report Jun.23 (GMM) There could be more than meets the eye to the re-signing by Red Bull of Carlos Sainz for 2017. Reports in recent days, backed by comments by Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost and […]
02/07/2016 Red Bull, Kvyat, not ready to decide future Jul.2 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has indicated he could be open to staying at Toro Rosso in 2017. After his shock demotion from Red Bull Racing, the disappointed Russian hinted he intended to […]
09/07/2016 Kvyat not willing to predict Toro Rosso seat Jul.9 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is still not in a position to predict his next step in formula one. Initially disappointed and angry to have been demoted by Red Bull, the energy drink's […]
26/07/2016 Kvyat set for Red Bull split – report Jul.26 (GMM) Red Bull does not intend to renew its contract with Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat for 2017. That is the claim of the Russian news agency Izvestia, citing the information of […]
08/07/2017 Sainz hits back after Red Bull rebuke Jul.8 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he will talk to Helmut Marko, Christian Horner and Franz Tost, after being slammed by his Red Bull bosses in Austria. Earlier, amid rumours he has been […]
22/05/2018 F2 driver would refuse Toro Rosso call-up May 22 (GMM) A Formula 2 driver has counted himself out of speculation about the second Toro Rosso seat. With Brendon Hartley struggling for pace in 2018, rumours suggest Red Bull could […]
03/10/2017 Honda success would make McLaren look ‘silly’ Oct.3 (GMM) Zak Brown admits McLaren team management will look "silly" if Honda takes a huge step forward in 2018. After three years of struggling with the Japanese marque, McLaren has […]