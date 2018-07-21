No Hungary F1 test for Haas

Jul.21 (GMM) Haas will not participate in the F1 tests immediately after the Hungarian grand prix.

Speed Week reports that the small American team has made the decision on cost grounds.

“We will use the time after the grand prix differently,” said boss Gunther Steiner.

“Rather than testing, we prefer to evaluate the data we have collected over the last few weeks. We think the data allows us to better tailor our cars to the drivers, which is more efficient than testing in Hungary,” he added.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

