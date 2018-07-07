No ‘negotiations’ with Raikkonen yet – Brown

12/06/2018 Brown admits Alonso considering F1 future Jun.12 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours Fernando Alonso will switch full-time to Indycar in 2019. Recently, the McLaren executive headed a delegation to the Indycar race in […]
09/02/2018 Alonso could do Indy 500 again in 2019 Feb.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso could return to the Indy 500 in 2019. But Zak Brown, his boss at McLaren, played down the chances the British team might follow Alonso to America with a fully […]
25/05/2018 Alonso to Ferrari rumour swirls in Monaco May 25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso could be plotting a potential return to Ferrari for 2019. While the Spaniard seems happy at McLaren, he has not won a race since leaving Ferrari at the end […]
14/05/2017 ‘Nine or ten races’ to keep Alonso – Brown May 14 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitting time is running out to convince Fernando Alonso to stick with McLaren beyond 2017. With his three-year McLaren-Honda contract expiring, Spaniard […]
17/09/2017 Alonso-McLaren announcement due within days Sep.17 (GMM) An announcement to confirm that Fernando Alonso is staying at McLaren next year is due within days. The Spaniard is believed to have pushed for the British team to dump […]
09/02/2018 McLaren would welcome Hamilton back Feb.9 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren would welcome Lewis Hamilton back to the British team. Hamilton, yet to agree a new deal with Mercedes beyond this year, started his career at McLaren […]
03/01/2017 McLaren denies Alonso-Le Mans report Jan.3 (GMM) McLaren has rubbished reports that Fernando Alonso will star as the British marque prepares to return to Le Mans. The Spanish website motoryracing.com said the information […]
21/06/2018 Alonso, Brown defend current McLaren era Jun.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has described 2018 as a "transition year" for McLaren. In recent days, rumours of a staff revolt at the British team have abounded, with former boss Martin […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]