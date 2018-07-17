No regrets about controversial Haas approach – boss

17/07/2017 Haas turns ‘full focus’ to 2018 car Jul.17 (GMM) F1's American team Haas is turning its attention to building a better car for 2018. "Our full focus is on 2018 now," team boss Gunther Steiner confirmed to Ekstra Bladet […]
16/04/2017 Sainz eyes ‘top three teams’ for future Apr.16 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has hinted he would like to drive for one of the three top teams in 2018. The Spaniard was linked strongly with a move to Renault for this year, but Red Bull […]
14/04/2018 Haas rejects Alonso rumour Apr.14 (GMM) Haas has rejected a sensational rumour suggesting Fernando Alonso might move to the American team for 2019. The news was first reported by Diario Gol, saying that Haas had […]
25/03/2018 Haas hits back after ‘Ferrari clone’ jibe Mar.25 (GMM) Haas figures have hit back at Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard said the American team's 2018 car is a "Ferrari clone". Haas has emerged as a contender to be 'best of the […]
01/03/2017 Ferrari ‘close’ to Mercedes – Steiner Mar.1 (GMM) Mercedes and Ferrari are leading the 2017 pack, according to a rival chief. After two days of testing, the boss of the small American team Haas said: "The Mercedes is a […]
06/11/2017 Whiting rejects need for permanent F1 stewards Nov.6 (GMM) Gunther Steiner thinks F1 needs a panel of permanent race stewards. Currently, the stewards panel changes at every race, and Haas team boss Steiner thinks that is why so many […]
25/04/2016 Haas would release Grosjean to ‘top team’ Apr.25 (GMM) Gene Haas says he will not force Romain Grosjean to stay at the new American outfit if a "top team" wants to sign him. A tough weekend in China aside, Frenchman Grosjean has […]
10/07/2018 Grosjean form ‘unacceptable’ – Steiner Jul.10 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says a "critical moment" could come amid his patience with struggling Haas driver Romain Grosjean. Frenchman Grosjean has had a mainly poor season with the […]
24/05/2018 Magnussen would accept top team move May 24 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he will look around to see if a move to a top team might be on the cards. Although unpopular among many of his rivals, the Dane has impressed at Haas […]