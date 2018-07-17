Red Bull encourages Honda to prepare for 2019

19/02/2018 Marko admits Red Bull-Honda possible for 2019 Feb.19 (GMM) Red Bull will decide in the first half of 2018 whether to switch to Honda power next year. After the McLaren-Honda divorce, the Japanese engine supplier has moved on to Red […]
22/07/2015 Early season criticism ‘not pleasant’ – Kvyat Jul.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has admitted to some relief that his difficulties of early 2015 are now behind him. After stepping up from his rookie season with Toro Rosso to the big team Red […]
12/07/2018 FIA says no to F1 test for Dan Ticktum Jul.12 (GMM) Red Bull has hit an obstacle as it tries to promote its next young F1 hotshot. The energy drink company has been looking for a potential replacement for struggling Toro […]
06/10/2017 Sainz not planning for 2019 season yet Oct.6 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is not yet thinking about 2019. Actually, the Spaniard is set to switch from Toro Rosso to the Renault works team next year. But Red Bull is retaining […]
23/06/2016 Marko says Kvyat could stay at Toro Rosso Jun.23 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has suggested Daniil Kvyat stands a strong chance of keeping his place at Toro Rosso beyond the end of 2016. After the 22-year-old Russian was dropped from […]
26/08/2017 Marko admits Red Bull unhappy with Toro Rosso Aug.26 (GMM) Red Bull is not happy with its second formula one team, Toro Rosso. That is the admission of the energy drink company's key official Dr Helmut Marko, who is regarded as the […]
02/07/2016 Red Bull, Kvyat, not ready to decide future Jul.2 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has indicated he could be open to staying at Toro Rosso in 2017. After his shock demotion from Red Bull Racing, the disappointed Russian hinted he intended to […]
22/08/2016 Toro Rosso ‘good place’ for 2017 – Kvyat Aug.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has admitted staying at Toro Rosso would be a "very good place" for him to continue his career in formula one. Earlier in 2016, the Russian seemed […]
30/11/2017 Red Bull Technology to help Honda – Marko Nov.30 (GMM) Red Bull is already working with Honda, amid rumours they will go racing together in 2019. Already next year, given the Japanese marque's breakup with McLaren, Honda will […]