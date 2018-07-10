Renault felt like Formula 2 engine – Verstappen

29/07/2016 Next Honda upgrade set for Spa – Button Jul.29 (GMM) Honda is not resting in its efforts to close the gap to its power unit rivals. Christian Horner revealed recently that Renault is now less than 50 horse power behind […]
04/07/2018 Renault ‘party mode’ disappoints drivers Jul.4 (GMM) Renault drivers say they could barely feel the effect of the new qualifying 'party mode' in Austria. The French supplier has lagged behind Mercedes and Ferrari in terms of […]
11/05/2018 McLaren unveils radical new nose in Spain May 11 (GMM) McLaren unveiled a radical new nose for its 2018 car in Barcelona. It follows a disappointing start to the season for the British team, despite the switch from Honda to […]
17/07/2017 Verstappen says Ferrari rumours ‘positive’ Jul.17 (GMM) Max Verstappen has described rumours linking him with a move to Ferrari as "positive". Amid his reliability problems, an underpowered Renault engine and obvious outward […]
13/05/2016 F1 serious about engine ‘convergence’ May 13 (GMM) F1's governing body on Friday said it is serious about 'performance convergence' when it comes to the engines in F1. When asked for his dream regulation on Friday, Red […]
29/11/2016 New engine deal not awkward – Horner Nov.29 (GMM) Christian Horner says Red Bull is now looking confidently into the future with engine supplier Renault. Actually, the parties fell out spectacularly last year, with only a […]
24/06/2017 ‘No room’ for Alonso at Red Bull – Horner Jun.24 (GMM) Christian Horner has denied Red Bull might be eyeing Fernando Alonso for 2018. Current McLaren-Honda driver Alonso suggested in Baku that the forthcoming driver 'silly […]
21/10/2017 Engine plans key to Verstappen deal – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Max Verstappen has not denied that his new Red Bull contract includes higher pay. Amid obvious interest from Mercedes and Ferrari, the energy drink company announced in […]
19/07/2017 McLaren-Mercedes talks ‘not promising’ – Horner Jul.19 (GMM) Christian Horner sees parallels between McLaren's current situation and the predicament faced by Red Bull two years ago. In 2015, amid Red Bull's falling out with Renault, […]