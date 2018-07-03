Ricciardo reveals contract talks with Mateschitz

29/06/2015 ‘Red Bull to decide future before summer break’ Jun.29 (GMM) Red Bull has not ruled out quitting formula one. That is the warning of the energy drink company's Dr Helmut Marko, after mogul Dietrich Mateschitz issued the threat at his […]
27/09/2015 Rumours of three-car teams return to F1 paddock Sep.27 (GMM) The spectre of three cars per team in formula one has raised its head in the Suzuka paddock, as Red Bull inches closer to quitting formula one. Earlier in Japan, it seemed a […]
19/09/2015 Lauda sure Ferrari will supply engines to Red Bull Sep.19 (GMM) Along with a clear quit threat, Red Bull has announced that it is splitting with long-time engine supplier Renault. "The separation from our engine partner at the end of the […]
19/06/2015 Marko confirms engine ‘offer’ from Marchionne Jun.19 (GMM) Ferrari has offered to supply the struggling Red Bull team with engines. Following a shock round of speculation, the energy drink company's Dr Helmut Marko has now confirmed […]
17/09/2015 Mateschitz buys another Austrian circuit Sep.17 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz is adding another Austrian race track to his collection. Reports in Austria - in the Osterreich and Salzburger Nachrichten newspapers - say the Red Bull […]
10/04/2015 Mateschitz confirms Red Bull quit threat Apr.10 (GMM) Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz has confirmed the threat to pull his energy drink company out of formula one. His right-hand man and fellow Austrian, Dr Helmut Marko, […]
28/06/2016 Red Bull could revive old Spielberg layout Jun.28 (GMM) Red Bull is looking into expanding the current layout of the Austrian grand prix venue in Spielberg.
The energy drink brand took the former A1-Ring and Osterreichring back […]
08/06/2015 Marko blames F1 for smaller Austria GP crowd Jun.8 (GMM) Red Bull is struggling to fill the grandstands ahead of its second race as a formula one race promoter. Last year, the energy drink company achieved a full house of 95,000 […]
29/06/2018 Verstappen tips Ricciardo to stay Jun.29 (GMM) Max Verstappen thinks he will have the same teammate in 2019.
At the moment, Daniel Ricciardo is linked with potential moves to Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren or Renault, and he […]
19/03/2016 Marko to block Ferrari switch for Ricciardo Mar.19 (GMM) Red Bull has completely ruled out suggestions it faces losing Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the year. After the similar rumours of 2015, a potential move to Maranello for […]