15/08/2016 Raikkonen has ‘good chance’ at Spa – Salo Aug.15 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has a good chance of a strong result once the summer break ends next weekend. That is the view of fellow Finn and former F1 driver Mika Salo. Commenting on […]
23/08/2017 Vettel to sign Ferrari contract next – Salo Aug.23 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen's new Ferrari deal is probably a precursor to Sebastian Vettel also staying with the Italian team. That is the view of former F1 driver Mika Salo, speaking […]
30/01/2017 Vettel welcomes driver penalty rule tweak Jan.30 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has welcomed news that less driver penalties will be handed out in 2017. A rule tweak means that stewards no longer have to investigate incidents identified […]
06/06/2017 No good candidates to replace Raikkonen – Salo Jun.6 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has a good chance of hanging onto his place at Ferrari beyond 2017. That is the view of the Finn's countryman Mika Salo, a former F1 driver and now regular FIA […]
15/03/2015 Vettel has upper hand already – Salo Mar.15 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel already has the upper hand over friend and existing Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen. That is the view of former F1 driver Mika Salo, as the new Ferrari […]
19/02/2016 Raikkonen must beat Vettel in 2016 – Salo Feb.19 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen should not be regarded as 'number 2' to teammate Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari. That is the view of fellow Finn and former Ferrari driver Mika Salo, who […]
28/08/2017 Steward defends decision to penalise Raikkonen Aug.28 (GMM) F1 steward Mika Salo has defended the decision to penalise Kimi Raikkonen at Spa. The Ferrari driver hit out at his penalties for failing to lift the throttle for the double […]
31/08/2017 Spa bad news for Bottas title – Salo Aug.31 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas may be shunted out of contention for the 2017 world championship. That is the view of Mika Salo, who thinks his Finnish countryman's strong opening campaign […]
11/05/2018 Vettel plays down Ferrari ‘Halo mirrors’ May 11 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has played down the effect Ferrari's radical new 'Halo mirrors' will have this weekend in Spain. With the quickest car so far in 2018, the German driver has […]
03/05/2016 Sainz hits out at Palmer incident penalty May 3 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has hit out at the 10-second penalty imposed for his confrontation with rival Jolyon Palmer at Sochi. Even the Spaniard's famous father, rally legend Carlos […]