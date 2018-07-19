Salo admits F1 stewards controversy

Jul.19 (GMM) F1 steward Mika Salo has acknowledged the controversy over penalties given to Ferrari drivers in recent races.

After Sebastian got a 5 second penalty in France, his teammate Kimi Raikkonen was penalised 10 seconds for a similar first-lap incident at Silverstone.

Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat reports that former F1 driver Mika Salo will be a steward this weekend at Hockenheim.

And he agrees that the recent rulings against the Ferrari drivers were inconsistent.

“I would have given Kimi a 5 second penalty too. Basically, the situations with Kimi and Sebastian were quite similar,” said Salo.

“On the other hand, I understand a different interpretation, because after Vettel’s case it was shown that in many contexts a 5 second penalty was too mild,” he added.



