Still no green light for Miami GP

Jul.20 (GMM) Confirmation that Miami will join the F1 calendar next year will have to wait even longer.

It was reported that a meeting in the famous Florida city could mean a green-light by authorities for the street race, but residents are apparently objecting.

Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed on Wednesday that a decision has therefore been delayed until after the August recess.

But city manager Emilio Gonzalez told the Miami Herald that talks with Liberty Media will continue.

“We want to make sure we do this right,” he said. “It’s a big event.”



