Stoddart backs Liberty to improve F1

Jul.29 (GMM) Former Minardi boss Paul Stoddart says he hopes formula one can up its game for 2021.
Over a decade ago, the Australian owned and ran a small backmarker team, and he says even then there were efforts to bring the costs down.
“Then in 2010 there was still talk of a budget cap of 40 million but it came to nothing,” he told De Telegraaf newspaper in Hungary.
Stoddart, 63, is still involved in formula one through its official two-seater car programme.
But he remains a critic of modern F1.
“Since 2014 with these hybrid engines … frankly it’s not for me,” he said.
“Formula one needs three things. It has to be affordable, it has to be a business and it has to be exciting. And you know, it really shouldn’t be too hard to recognise that.”
Stoddart backed Liberty Media to get the job done for the new commercial contract period beyond 2020.
“From 2021 there has to be a healthier situation for the sport,” he insisted. “If Liberty Media manage to do that, we have a bright future. If the money is properly divided between the teams, the competition will be really good.
“But do Mercedes and Ferrari want that?” he wondered.
12/11/2016 Liberty expects teams to buy into F1 Nov.12 (GMM) F1 teams are expressing interest in buying into the sport, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has revealed. As Liberty moved to take over from majority owner CVC, it emerged that […]
12/01/2017 McLaren still interested in F1 stake – Brown Jan.12 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down reports F1 teams might be reluctant to accept Liberty Media's offer of shares in the sport. It emerged in recent days that although the F1's owner […]
21/01/2017 Ecclestone offered ‘less hands-on role’ – report Jan.21 (GMM) Rumours are growing by the day that the Bernie Ecclestone era is effectively almost over. We have reported that, as Liberty Media moves ever towards its full takeover of the […]
23/09/2016 Ricciardo not sure radical change good for F1 Sep.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not sure radical change is the right move when it comes to improving formula one. Not only are radically different technical regulations on the way in […]
09/07/2017 F1 could introduce new engines one year early Jul.9 (GMM) F1 could introduce a new engine formula as early as 2020. That is despite the fact the current regulations governing the controversial 'power unit' rules are technically set […]
24/06/2018 British GP rescue talks scheduled for Monday Jun.24 (GMM) Talks to save the British grand prix are set to take place. The Sun reports that a meeting will happen on Monday, after organisers of the Silverstone race last year […]
13/02/2018 Azerbaijan says current F1 deal ‘unacceptable’ Feb.13 (GMM) The Azerbaijan government is not sure it will agree to a new race deal with F1 chiefs. Baku hosted its first race on the historic city streets in 2016, with the contract […]
03/02/2017 Ferrari considering buying into F1 – Marchionne Feb.3 (GMM) Ferrari could be the first F1 team to take up Liberty Media's offer of shares in the sport. We have reported that despite Liberty's eagerness for the teams to take up to 20 […]
31/10/2015 Ferrari defends right to veto engine cost cap Oct.31 (GMM) Ferrari has defended its decision to 'veto' the FIA's efforts to impose a cap on the price of customer engines in formula one. In the form of an official statement […]