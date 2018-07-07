Vandoorne sidesteps McLaren future rumours

Jul.7 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has dismissed as “part of formula one” a run of paddock rumours about him.

Earlier, it seemed possible that the British team would oust the Belgian, who has struggled to shine alongside Fernando Alonso both last year and in 2018.

Youngster Lando Norris is waiting in the wings for a seat, but suddenly everything might have changed. Gil de Ferran is McLaren’s new sporting boss, and Vandoorne is dating his daughter Anna.

“They’ve known each other about a year,” former Indy champion de Ferran told Brazil’s Globo.

“But it’s a completely separate relationship and I do not see any problem in that regard.”

Also at Silverstone, Vandoorne sidestepped all the speculation.

“It’s that time of year,” he said. “It’s part of formula one. And what the outside world thinks doesn’t bother me that much.

“More important is what they think of me inside the team. How they judge my work,” Vandoorne said.

As for Eric Boullier’s departure as team boss, Vandoorne added: “I don’t think it changes much for me.

“It’s not like all the problems will now be resolved from one day to the next.”



