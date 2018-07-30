Verstappen slams ‘sh-t’ Renault engine

19/02/2016 Verstappen cautious amid Toro Rosso talk Feb.19 (GMM) Max Verstappen is not getting carried away with talk Toro Rosso could beat the premier Red Bull team in 2016. With the junior Faenza squad switching to Ferrari power but Red […]
31/07/2017 Ricciardo ‘will accept’ Verstappen apology Jul.31 (GMM) Max Verstappen has apologised for punting his Red Bull teammate out of the Hungarian grand prix. The normally smiling Daniel Ricciardo was furious after the incident, […]
10/09/2015 Red Bull not taking V6 era ‘seriously’ – Berger Sep.10 (GMM) Red Bull split with its long-time engine partner because Renault did not spend enough. That is the view of F1 legend Gerhard Berger, who said he is not surprised his friend […]
28/02/2018 Renault imposes May deadline on Red Bull Feb.28 (GMM) Renault wants Red Bull to decide by May which engine it will use in 2019. Red Bull is making no secret that it could follow its junior team Toro Rosso in switching to Honda […]
20/03/2016 Verstappen furious after Melbourne race Mar.20 (GMM) Tension is brewing inside the Toro Rosso team after Max Verstappen lost his cool in Melbourne. After qualifying 'best of the rest' on Saturday, the Dutchman became furious […]
12/07/2018 Renault engine ‘really a problem’ – Verstappen Jul.12 (GMM) Max Verstappen says Red Bull's title chances have taken a dive. Although the Dutchman won in Austria, he says at the most recent races, Renault's power deficit has become a […]
11/06/2017 Red Bull can’t write off 2017 car – Verstappen Jun.11 (GMM) Red Bull cannot simply write off 2017 in order to get ready for a full championship challenge in 2018. That is the view of Max Verstappen, after Mercedes and Ferrari's […]
06/10/2017 McLaren can win with Renault power – Alonso Oct.6 (GMM) Fernando Alonso thinks Renault can power McLaren to race wins in 2018. The Spaniard's future is still unclear, but it is believed he is talking over only minor details […]
16/07/2018 Tost defends Honda before Red Bull move Jul.16 (GMM) Franz Tost has defended Honda amid concerns the Japanese manufacturer is not up to the task of powering the senior Red Bull team from 2019. Tost is the team boss at Toro […]