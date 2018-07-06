Vettel questions new DRS zone at Silverstone

11/07/2016 ‘No panic’ as Ferrari says title fight still on Jul.11 (GMM) While Sebastian Vettel is urging Ferrari not to "panic", boss Maurizio Arrivabene says the team must quickly resolve its issues before Hungary. Ferrari's slide in the […]
16/02/2017 No tyre problem in Vettel crash – Hembery Feb.16 (GMM) Paul Hembery has denied an early flaw with Pirelli's 2017 tyres may already have been uncovered. In 2013, F1's official supplier came under a bright spotlight when several […]
20/07/2017 FIA mandates ‘Halo’ for 2018 Jul.20 (GMM) The controversial frontal protection concept called 'Halo' will make its mandatory debut on all formula one cars next year. After Silverstone practice, Sebastian Vettel said […]
14/05/2017 FIA extends DRS zone in Barcelona May 14 (GMM) F1's governing body has extended the DRS zone in Barcelona in a bid to boost overtaking. In Russia recently, there was just a single passing move all race, prompting some […]
02/05/2016 Marko to have ‘serious word’ with Kvyat May 2 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene on Sunday said Daniil Kvyat could mount no justified defense of his driving after colliding with Sebastian Vettel twice at Sochi. A foul-mouthed German […]
24/07/2016 Ferrari racing heavier car in Hungary Jul.24 (GMM) Ferrari's car became 2 kilograms heavier ahead of the Hungarian grand prix weekend. Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reports that a turbocharger failure at the Silverstone […]
23/05/2018 Red Bull heads to Monaco as favourite May 23 (GMM) Red Bull has been left standing as the likely favourite heading into this weekend's Monaco grand prix. Ferrari had the fastest overall package in the early part of the […]
12/05/2018 Vettel denies Ferrari sandbagging in Spain May 12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied that Ferrari is "hiding the game" in Barcelona. Ferrari has seemed the fastest car overall in 2018, but in practice for the Spanish grand prix […]
09/04/2015 Red Bull switches brakes for China Apr.9 (GMM) As announced by Dr Helmut Marko after Malaysia, Red Bull has switched brake suppliers for the Chinese grand prix. Sebastian Vettel always disliked the feel of the Hitco […]