Williams to buy Mercedes gearbox in 2019

Jul.26 (GMM) Williams will take a step towards becoming a Mercedes ‘B team’ in 2019.

The once-great British team now has the slowest car on the grid, with its last champion Jacques Villeneuve saying Williams is effectively “dead”.

Mercedes could be the solution.

“The Ferrari-Sauber model shows that such alliances can be very important in the future in order to remain competitive,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Le Figaro.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that, behind the scenes, it is more than just talk.

“Next year, the Grove team will use the Mercedes gearbox and rear end,” correspondent Michael Schumacher claims.

However, Williams remains determined to stay essentially a full F1 constructor rather than a Haas-like satellite of a bigger team.

Indeed, there were signs of progress at Hockenheim, where the stalling diffuser problem was solved and a new front wing worked as expected.

“It did what we expected it to do,” confirmed technical chief Paddy Lowe.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot more to do. The more we dig, the more weaknesses we reveal.”

It appears that Williams has accepted the need for help, deciding to buy not just the power unit but also the gearbox and rear suspension from Mercedes.

Lowe continued: “We’ll have more new parts in Hungary and also Spa. The front wing at Hockenheim was very noticeable, and the updates in the next races will not be as significant.

“But I would suggest that Hockenheim was a sign of real progress.”

Related News

  • 22/07/2018 Williams could be Mercedes ‘B team’ Jul.22 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted that Williams might be getting lined up as a Mercedes 'B team'. Although the Grove team is resisting the move, Williams has the slowest car on the […]
  • 06/02/2015 Bottas not denying interest in Raikkonen’s seat Feb.6 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has not denied he might be looking to take Kimi Raikkonen's place at Ferrari for 2016. Raikkonen, who struggled last year, remains under contract to the […]
  • 17/08/2015 Mercedes eyes 2016 debut for Wehrlein Aug.17 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could be the next rookie in formula one. The 20-year-old German is not only Mercedes' star driver in the German touring car series DTM, he is also reserve […]
  • 01/11/2016 Brawn signs deal to replace Ecclestone – report Nov.1 (GMM) Ross Brawn has already signed a contract to become F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's successor. That is the claim this week of Auto Bild Motorsport, in the wake of reports […]
  • 08/01/2015 Surname has harmed Susie Wolff’s career – Toto Jan.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks his relationship with wife Susie has actually harmed rather than helped the Williams test driver's career. Formerly Susie Stoddart, the Scot and former F3 […]
  • 31/01/2017 F1 rumour surrounds Lowe ‘gardening leave’ Jan.31 (GMM) Force India is arguing against Paddy Lowe being allowed to start work at Williams early in 2017. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, amid widespread claims […]
  • 21/01/2015 Williams reveals 2015 car on magazine cover Jan.21 (GMM) Williams has given F1 fans an early glimpse of its new car, as the once-great British team eyes a return to the top step of the podium in 2015. The Grove outfit was the […]
  • 12/01/2015 Bottas plays down Mercedes, Ferrari switch talk Jan.12 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has played down reports linking his future outside of Williams. The Finn's career to date has been powered and championed by the Grove team, and he was the […]
  • 04/01/2018 Wolff winter ‘less stressful’ than 2017 Jan.4 (GMM) Toto Wolff says he has enjoyed a more relaxing winter compared to a year ago. "It's definitely less stressful than last year," the Mercedes boss smiled. He is referring to […]
  • 03/03/2015 Other sports ‘inspire’ Germans more than F1 – Wolff Mar.3 (GMM) Formula one has taken a back seat in Germany, Toto Wolff has admitted. Days ago, the Mercedes team boss said he would "try" to save the country's endangered grand prix, as […]