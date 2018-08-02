2019 ‘interim year’ for Red Bull-Honda – Horner

05/04/2016 Amid rumours, Horner backs pressured Kvyat Apr.5 (GMM) Christian Horner has moved to lift the pressure from the shoulders of Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. There is speculation the energy drink company may need to promote the […]
29/05/2018 Red Bull delays engine decision for another month May 29 (GMM) Red Bull will make Renault wait even longer to find out if it intends to use the French manufacturer's F1 power unit in 2019. Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is frustrated that […]
13/04/2015 Red Bull, McLaren brace for difficult Bahrain Apr.13 (GMM) Red Bull-Renault and McLaren-Honda are bracing for a difficult Bahrain grand prix. Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko's frustration boiled over in China on Sunday, declaring […]
19/07/2017 McLaren-Mercedes talks ‘not promising’ – Horner Jul.19 (GMM) Christian Horner sees parallels between McLaren's current situation and the predicament faced by Red Bull two years ago. In 2015, amid Red Bull's falling out with Renault, […]
05/06/2015 ‘No driver problem’ at Red Bull – Horner Jun.5 (GMM) Christian Horner has defended Red Bull as rumours swirl around the struggling F1 giant. The energy drink-owned outfit's title run ended just as Renault's obvious troubles […]
16/04/2018 Winning becoming harder for Mercedes – Horner Apr.16 (GMM) Christian Horner thinks 2018 might finally be the end of Mercedes' utter domination of F1 in the 'power unit' era. Since 2014, the silver team has had rivals, but only in […]
27/05/2016 Red Bull, Renault poised to extend deal May 27 (GMM) Renault and Red Bull seem poised to extend their engine deal beyond 2016. After the breakdown of their semi-works partnership last year, the parties agreed to enter a […]
23/04/2015 Renault is Red Bull’s ‘best chance’ for success Apr.23 (GMM) Christian Horner on Thursday pinned Red Bull's hopes on the fate of its current engine supplier. For much of the season so far, the energy drink owned team's chiefs have […]