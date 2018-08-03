Family not commenting on Lauda transplant news

Aug.3 (GMM) Niki Lauda’s family is not commenting on reports the F1 legend is in a critical condition after a lung transplant.

We reported earlier that the Mercedes team chairman skipped the last two grands prix with a serious flu that left him in intensive care.

But the Vienna hospital that treated him has now revealed that Lauda, 69, suffered from “severe lung disease” and had a “successful” transplant.

The APA news agency says he is now in an “extremely serious” condition.

“We ask for your understanding that the family will not make any public statements. We ask for privacy for the Lauda family,” family spokesperson Karin Fehringer told DPA.

Lauda’s low cost airline Laudamotion also did not comment.



