Family not commenting on Lauda transplant news

Aug.3 (GMM) Niki Lauda’s family is not commenting on reports the F1 legend is in a critical condition after a lung transplant.

We reported earlier that the Mercedes team chairman skipped the last two grands prix with a serious flu that left him in intensive care.

But the Vienna hospital that treated him has now revealed that Lauda, 69, suffered from “severe lung disease” and had a “successful” transplant.

The APA news agency says he is now in an “extremely serious” condition.

“We ask for your understanding that the family will not make any public statements. We ask for privacy for the Lauda family,” family spokesperson Karin Fehringer told DPA.

Lauda’s low cost airline Laudamotion also did not comment.

Related News

  • 02/08/2018 Lauda left intensive care after flu Aug.2 (GMM) F1 legend Niki Lauda is currently in hospital. The Mercedes team chairman missed the past two grands prix, amid reports he has the flu. Actually, his condition was more […]
  • 31/01/2018 Lauda denies scaling back F1 involvement Jan.31 (GMM) Niki Lauda has denied that he is beginning to pull away from formula one. Throughout the team's ultra-successful 'power unit' era, the F1 legend has been Mercedes' F1 […]
  • 01/12/2016 Champions don’t connect with German people – Lauda Dec.1 (GMM) Niki Lauda has linked the demise of the German grand prix with how the public interacts with the country's champion drivers Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg. In Vienna on […]
  • 06/07/2017 Alonso expects ‘nothing’ from new Honda Jul.6 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down expectations about Honda's 'new' engine ahead of the Austrian grand prix this weekend. Amid strong rumours about a McLaren-Honda divorce, the […]
  • 04/12/2017 Lauda could quit F1 after 2020 Dec.4 (GMM) Niki Lauda has joined Ferrari and Mercedes in not promising to stay in F1 beyond 2020. The F1 legend is the team chairman at Mercedes, but he has now quit his 21-year role as […]
  • 27/07/2018 Lauda to miss second consecutive race Jul.27 (GMM) Niki Lauda will miss a second consecutive race this weekend in Hungary. The red cap wearing F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman was a notable absentee at Hockenheim a week […]
  • 05/09/2016 Vettel ‘struggling’ at Ferrari – Lauda Sep.5 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is currently "struggling" in his role as Ferrari's lead driver. That is the view of Ferrari legend and current Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda, as the […]
  • 13/07/2015 Put ‘everything’ under rule-change microscope – Lauda Jul.13 (GMM) Things are starting to look up in formula one, according to legend Niki Lauda. It has been a period of immense criticism and introspection for the pinnacle of motor sport, […]
  • 31/03/2016 Alonso suffered collapsed lung, broken ribs Mar.31 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is sitting out the Bahrain grand prix with broken ribs and after suffering a partially collapsed lung. The Spaniard made the revelation on Thursday, after […]
  • 16/02/2016 Capelli warns against white Ferrari livery Feb.16 (GMM) Ivan Capelli, a former Ferrari driver, has questioned the Maranello marque's apparent decision to add white to the livery of its 2016 car. La Repubblica newspaper has […]