05/11/2015 Haas almost signed Magnussen for 2016 Nov.5 (GMM) Ousted McLaren reserve Kevin Magnussen's tattered F1 career was almost rescued by Haas, it has emerged. After a single year of racing, and then serving as reserve for most of […]
15/04/2018 Confident Magnussen hopes to stay at Haas Apr.15 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is hoping to stay at Haas in 2019. At present, the Dane is arguably the quicker driver at the American team he shares with Romain Grosjean. He puts […]
27/04/2018 Haas must work hard to keep Magnussen – Steiner Apr.27 (GMM) Gunther Steiner says it's a "luxury problem" that Haas may struggle to keep Kevin Magnussen beyond 2018. Dane Magnussen said recently he hoped the American team would take […]
25/11/2016 Renault recommended Magnussen to Haas Nov.25 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is heading to Haas with the recommendation of many in the F1 paddock, including those at his current team Renault. That is the claim of Haas team boss […]
30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup. Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]
15/02/2018 Haas defends team boss after controversy Feb.15 (GMM) Gene Haas has defended the boss of his F1 team following a recent controversy. American drivers from other series hit out at Gunther Steiner after he said Haas does not have […]
01/02/2018 Haas drivers exchange compliments Feb.1 (GMM) Haas' two F1 drivers are exchanging compliments ahead of the 2018 season. Late last year, Romain Grosjean said his relationship with Kevin Magnussen is "the best I've had […]
27/07/2018 Grosjean needs consistency to keep Haas seat Jul.27 (GMM) Romain Grosjean must be consistent in order to keep his Haas seat. That is the warning from boss Gunther Steiner, as candidates line up to replace the erratic-in-2018 […]
19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]