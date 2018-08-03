Officials play down Malaysia night race rumours

Aug.3 (GMM) Reports that Malaysia could return to the F1 calendar with a night race have been played down by officials.

This week, the former Malaysian grand prix circuit at Sepang near Kuala Lumpur launched a floodlighting system.

It has been suggested the venue could be making a new bid to return to the F1 calendar, having relinquished its hosting rights after last year’s race.

But prime minister Mahathir Mohamad says Sepang would actually need “different” lighting for a formula one night race.

“Usually for formula one, for television the picture has to be very good,” he said. “This one is not bright enough.”

Sepang boss Azman Yahya agreed, saying the new lights are for “normal racing” and solely to attract “more bookings”.

However, the FIA endorsed the lighting works at Sepang, and experts involved with the F1 night races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi were reportedly involved.

But youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq insisted: “Cabinet has decided to move away from F1 and focus on two wheeled sports instead, including MotoGP and other superbike races.

“F1 is costly and we know it has diminishing marginal returns,” he added.

Related News

  • 28/03/2015 Malaysia not ruling out night race Mar.28 (GMM) Malaysia is looking into switching to a night race format in the future. Organisers of the now 17-year-old Sepang race have been in talks with Bernie Ecclestone about […]
  • 02/11/2016 Sepang chiefs to hold F1 talks in Abu Dhabi Nov.2 (GMM) The future of the Malaysian grand prix could take shape during a key meeting later this month. It has emerged that officials of the race near Kuala Lumpur, whilst extending […]
  • 25/10/2016 Sepang says no quick decision over GP ‘break’ Oct.25 (GMM) Sepang, the host of the Malaysian grand prix, has warned there will be no quick decision over the future of the race near Kuala Lumpur. Sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin […]
  • 21/12/2015 Sepang to close for F1 upgrades Dec.21 (GMM) Sepang, the Malaysian grand prix circuit, will be closed for three months for repairs ahead of the 2016 race. Usually, Malaysia hosts an early round of the world […]
  • 05/09/2015 2016 season to end in December – Ecclestone Sep.5 (GMM) F1's race calendar for 2016 looks set for another radical change. According to the provisional schedule, the unprecedentedly-long 21-race calendar will start later than usual […]
  • 29/09/2017 ‘Culture’ explains F1’s Sepang demise – Ricciardo Sep.29 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo thinks "culture" has a lot to do with F1's demise in Malaysia. This weekend, after almost two decades on the calendar, Malaysia is farewelling its grand […]
  • 28/09/2015 Ecclestone scraps April season opener for 2016 calendar Sep.28 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone has re-shaped F1's 2016 calendar, it emerged on Monday. It was already known that, with the summer break controversially shrunk for next year as Azerbaijan […]
  • 07/04/2017 Petronas staying despite Malaysia GP exit Apr.7 (GMM) The Malaysian grand prix in October will be the last held at the Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur, a constant F1 host since 1999. Reports suggested race organisers and F1's […]
  • 17/01/2015 2015 hosts rule out F1 night races Jan.17 (GMM) Two F1 hosts have ruled out switching to a night race format for 2015. Malaysia has been under consistent pressure in recent years from Bernie Ecclestone to switch to a […]
  • 14/07/2015 Russia, Malaysia happy with 2016 calendar shakeup Jul.14 (GMM) Russia says it is happy with its new early slot on the F1 calendar. Last year and again in 2015, as Sochi joined the ever-expanding world championship schedule, the new […]