Raikkonen still waiting on Ferrari decision

Aug.2 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen says he is still waiting to know if he will be a Ferrari driver in 2019.

Not long ago, an Italian newspaper reported confidently that the Finn will be replaced by Charles Leclerc.

But then president Sergio Marchionne died, and it is believed the new management now thinks Raikkonen should be retained as Sebastian Vettel’s teammate.

“Of course I would like to stay, but it’s Ferrari’s decision alone,” Raikkonen told Sport Bild.

“I’m waiting just as much as you are,” he added.

Raikkonen, 38, said he works very well alongside Vettel.

“Even if we crash, there’s no issue after a conversation,” he said. “He’s a guy who will say it’s his mistake and I’m the same.

“It’s much better to work in that atmosphere, and it also makes the car faster,” Raikkonen added.

“We both have the same goal — to make Ferrari world champion.”

In that way, Raikkonen said he is even prepared to be Vettel’s ‘number 2’ if the German has a better chance of winning the title.

“At a certain point in the world championship, the team takes precedence,” he said. “I did not arrive yesterday.”

