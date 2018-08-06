Renault’s Hulkenberg backs Ricciardo signing

15/06/2017 Red Bull drivers ‘cannot end contracts’ – Marko Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull has control of the destinies of its F1 drivers. That is the claim of Dr Helmut Marko, the boss of the energy drink company's driver programme. At Red Bull Racing, […]
01/11/2017 Red Bull can wait for Ricciardo decision – Horner Nov.1 (GMM) Red Bull is prepared to wait for Daniel Ricciardo to make his decision about staying with the team beyond 2018. The energy drink company's premier F1 team has locked down Max […]
02/04/2015 Young driver rule for 2016 ‘sad’ – Marko Apr.2 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull has proved that F1 took a wrong turn with its new-for-2016 super licence rules. Following widespread criticism of the energy drink company's […]
06/10/2017 Sainz not planning for 2019 season yet Oct.6 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he is not yet thinking about 2019. Actually, the Spaniard is set to switch from Toro Rosso to the Renault works team next year. But Red Bull is retaining […]
24/07/2016 Red Bull well-positioned for future – Marko Jul.24 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko is confident Red Bull will be ready to challenge Mercedes for the title in 2017. The energy drink-owned team has taken over from Ferrari as F1's […]
21/02/2017 Sainz is Red Bull ‘reserve driver’ – Marko Feb.21 (GMM) Red Bull is clinging to its "reserve driver" Carlos Sainz, according to the energy drink marque's Dr Helmut Marko. Some are raising their eyebrows after Renault, who earlier […]
10/09/2015 New engine deal ‘first step’ to Red Bull future Sep.10 (GMM) Red Bull is now all but admitting that its next engine partner will be Ferrari. The energy drink stable, also comprising the Faenza based team Toro Rosso, has reportedly […]
15/12/2015 Toro Rosso could beat Red Bull in 2016 – Marko Dec.15 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted Red Bull could be outpaced by the energy drink team's secondary team in 2016. Carlos Sainz said recently he thinks it is possible Toro Rosso's […]
21/03/2018 Red Bull ‘learning Japanese’ in 2018 – Marko Mar.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has hinted strongly that Red Bull is giving serious consideration to a switch to Honda power for 2019. Currently, the Austrian outfit is weighing up between […]
14/03/2016 Kvyat ‘ready’ to fight for F1 title Mar.14 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat on Monday said he feels ready to fight for the world championship. The Red Bull driver's former team boss, Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost, reportedly said recently […]