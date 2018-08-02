Ricciardo says 2019 announcement due soon

Aug.2 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says his Red Bull contract is finally ready to be announced.

Having flirted with Mercedes and Ferrari, it was expected that Ricciardo’s extended Red Bull deal could be made official last weekend in Hungary.

“A little tweaking is needed here and there, but everything is fine,” the Australian said at the post-Hungarian grand prix test.

“You’ll soon know something, I’m sure,” Ricciardo is quoted by Speed Week. “Whether it’s in the summer break or in Spa, I don’t know.”

It is believed Ricciardo’s earlier negotiations stumbled over not only money, but the length of his new contract.

“The priority is a car that will make me world champion, as I’ve proven I am ready,” he said.

“What you’re worth is not just money, but I want to be paid appropriately,” Ricciardo confirmed.

“It’s easy to think somewhere else would be better, but I feel good here,” he said.

Ricciardo also confirmed that a two-year deal is likely, so he can “stay flexible” ahead of the all-new F1 era in 2021.



