Abiteboul understands Mercedes team orders

01/10/2015 Wolff impressed by Ferrari resurgence Oct.1 (GMM) Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says he is taking Ferrari seriously as the Italian team continues its resurgence in 2015. While Sebastian Vettel won dominantly in Singapore, […]
09/10/2018 Wolff not counting Hamilton’s title chickens yet Oct.9 (GMM) Although Lewis Hamilton has reached his first 'match point' of 2018, his boss Toto Wolff insists it is not over yet. It might be said that, because Mercedes' Hamilton can […]
12/11/2016 Ricciardo beats Vettel among F1’s best – Wolff Nov.12 (GMM) Toto Wolff has joined Fernando Alonso in making a surprise choice as one of the very best drivers in F1 today. Recently, Alonso surprised the F1 world by saying Daniel […]
23/06/2015 Time running out for Ferrari’s Vettel – Wolff Jun.23 (GMM) Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is still clinging onto contention for the 2015 title, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. The Italian team has closed the gap on Mercedes this […]
01/06/2015 Bosses vote Hamilton best driver in F1 Jun.1 (GMM) Team bosses have voted Lewis Hamilton the best driver in formula one today. Germany's Auto Bild magazine ran the survey amongst all ten rival team principals in the paddock, […]
29/01/2016 Vettel can benefit from Mercedes feud – Wolff Jan.29 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs are heading into the 2016 season with their eyes fixed firmly on Ferrari. "Ferrari has found its old strength," declared Niki Lauda, a former Ferrari […]
22/05/2017 Reliability takes hit as teams push limits – Wolff May 22 (GMM) Engine reliability has taken a hit in 2017 as manufacturers push to "the absolute limit". That is the claim of Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, when asked about the obvious fact […]
27/06/2017 Wolff argues against further penalty for Vettel Jun.27 (GMM) Toto Wolff thinks Sebastian Vettel's act of Baku 'road rage' should now be forgotten. As the Ferrari driver runs through his super license 'penalty points', there are […]
02/10/2017 Stroll crash could cost Vettel at Suzuka – Lauda Oct.2 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel's title hopes look set to take yet another hit, after a bizarre post-race incident in Malaysia. It had already been a horror weekend for Ferrari, with Vettel […]